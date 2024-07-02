Iran in tireless effort to introduce weapons, drugs into Jordan

Despite the Jordanian army's extensive thwarting of drug and weapon smuggling from Syria to northern Jordan and their transfer to the Gulf countries and the Judea and Samaria region, Iran is not resting on its laurels and is opening more and more smuggling routes, which in its estimation are not well guarded by the Jordanian army.

The Jordanian "Al-Malka" news channel quoted the spokesperson of the Directorate of Internal Security as saying that a joint special force raided a site in the al-Rawishd district, after gathering intelligence information.

In the raid, one of the biggest drug dealers and dangerous drug smugglers was injured, and quantities of drugs were confiscated, in the al-Ruishd district, which is near the border triangle with Iraq and Syria, and belongs to the Mafrak district, which lies along the border with Syria.

The board's spokesperson added that the requested person opened fire, before the permission to return fire was given, which led to his injury, submission and transportation to the hospital, in addition to the arrest of two other people who were with him.

During the operation, the Jordanian authorities seized 53,000 narcotic pills, 125 hashish soles, a quantity of the narcotic substance "crystal" and three weapons, including two automatic ones. This operation comes three days after the Jordanian army announced the killing of a smuggler, injuring others and the seizure of a shipment of drugs that came from Syrian territory, from the border area between the two countries.

Photo: Reuters