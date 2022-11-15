US says Iran threats to ex-officials Pompeo and Hook persist

The State Department notified Congress last week that both Pompeo and Brian Hook, who served as the special representative for Iran during the Trump administration, were still both subject to a “serious and credible threat from a foreign power or agent of a foreign power” stemming from their work while in government.

The determinations — which mean Pompeo and Hook will continue to receive government protection — were signed by Deputy Secretary of State for Management Brian McKeon on November 8 and sent to Congress on November 9

Source: Al Arabiya