US says Iran threats to ex-officials Pompeo and Hook persist

The Biden administration has determined that Iranian threats against former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and one of his former top aides remain credible and persist nearly two years after they left office.

Newsrael News Desk 01:00 a day ago

The State Department notified Congress last week that both Pompeo and Brian Hook, who served as the special representative for Iran during the Trump administration, were still both subject to a “serious and credible threat from a foreign power or agent of a foreign power” stemming from their work while in government.

The determinations — which mean Pompeo and Hook will continue to receive government protection — were signed by Deputy Secretary of State for Management Brian McKeon on November 8 and sent to Congress on November 9

Source: Al Arabiya

Comments
Karolina De 03:44 17 hours ago
YUP 👍 THAT'S WHY AMERICA GETS INVADED BY ALL IT'S ENEMIES BECAUSE OF THE DEMONIC FILTH OF THESE CURRENT LEADERS SETTING ISRAEL UP BY SIDES IT'S SIN OF FORNICATION AND IDOLATRY 😷
Desiree Siefkas 23:14 21 hours ago
Bide-Obama Administration controls Iran 🇮🇷 with money. They want to replace these smart intelligent men with people like Fetterman. Do not be fooled.
0/200