IDF arrests 8 UNRWA staffers over suspected Hamas ties

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops arrested eight UNRWA employees over suspected connections to Hamas, Israeli paper Maariv reported on Thursday.

Israeli soldiers arrested the suspects during fighting in Gaza, then transferred them to Israel for further investigation.



It is understood UNRWA requested Israel access to the detainees.

Israel possesses concrete evidence tying several dozen UNRWA employees to the October 7 massacre.



Image - Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90