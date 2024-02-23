FEB 24, 2024 JLM 57°F 12:52 PM 05:52 AM EST
IDF arrests 8 UNRWA staffers over suspected Hamas ties

Israeli soldiers arrested the suspects during fighting in Gaza, then transferring them to Israel for further investigation

Newsrael News Desk 23.02.2024

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops arrested eight UNRWA employees over suspected connections to Hamas, Israeli paper Maariv reported on Thursday.

Israeli soldiers arrested the suspects during fighting in Gaza, then transferred them to Israel for further investigation.

It is understood UNRWA requested Israel access to the detainees.

Israel possesses concrete evidence tying several dozen UNRWA employees to the October 7 massacre. 

Image - Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

Comments
[Anonymous] 5 hours ago
Not only no see &no hear but let’s help them and have a bit of fun along the way.
Elena Caddell 14 hours ago
Raise to the ground! Make it a parking lot! Yea Amen IDF💖👍🙏💙🇮🇱
[Anonymous] 15 hours ago
After their intentional 🙈🙉 to the devil’s schemes, lock them up. A generation of children & young adults have been brainwashed & now are tormented by war as a result.
Amelia Singer 18 hours ago
These people support terrorists and they deserve harsh penalties.
[Anonymous] a day ago
I hope they get them all. Great job IDF. God bless and protect you
