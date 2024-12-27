Israel prepares official report from hostage's testimonies

The report outlines:

- Both children and adults reported being subjected to sexual assault and rape.

- Hostages were branded with hot irons.

- Their hair was violently torn out, and they were bound by their hands and feet.

- Forced to watch graphic videos of their loved ones from the October 7 massacre.

- Subjected to surgeries and medical procedures without anesthesia.

- Female hostages were enslaved and forced into servitude.

- Significant weight loss: children lost 10-15 kg, adults 8-15 kg.

- Compelled to soil themselves due to inhumane conditions.

- Suffering from severe PTSD and ongoing mental health challenges, even months after their release.

It is unimaginable what the remaining hostages are enduring at this moment.

Source: Hen Mazzig - X