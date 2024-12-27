DEC 27, 2024 JLM 48°F 07:41 PM 12:41 PM EST
Israel prepares official report from hostage's testimonies

Israel is preparing to submit an official report to the United Nations detailing the harrowing testimonies of hostages who endured captivity under Hamas in Gaza prepared by dozens of doctors and psychiatrists who attended the victims. 

Newsrael News Desk 1:40 PM

The report outlines:
- Both children and adults reported being subjected to sexual assault and rape.
- Hostages were branded with hot irons.
- Their hair was violently torn out, and they were bound by their hands and feet.
- Forced to watch graphic videos of their loved ones from the October 7 massacre.
- Subjected to surgeries and medical procedures without anesthesia.
- Female hostages were enslaved and forced into servitude.
- Significant weight loss: children lost 10-15 kg, adults 8-15 kg.
- Compelled to soil themselves due to inhumane conditions.
- Suffering from severe PTSD and ongoing mental health challenges, even months after their release.

It is unimaginable what the remaining hostages are enduring at this moment.

Source: Hen Mazzig - X

 

Comments
Mike Galarneau 30 minutes ago
Why Bother telling the UN? Them Nazis could Not care Less about the truth. 🙏🇮🇱
Cindy 4 hours ago
I pray for the hostages daily and I hope they ask Jesus for His comfort and peace as His peace is extraordinary. He’ll also heal the children’s PTSD & trauma from their minds & body if they’ll ask Him
Pete Pala 4 hours ago
And don't forget how brave they are shooting unarmed civilians. The guy in the vid was most likely killed by bomb, bullet, missile or tank round.
Pete Pala 4 hours ago
What do pathetic, he's yelling like he's the man, he's got all his (crappy) equipment, raping and abusing women and children. It's a pervert army.
Pete Pala 4 hours ago
I'd like to think the garbage grabbing that girl was killed.
Lani Quesada 4 hours ago
💙💔🕎Naa’ma 💔💔💔🥀💧💧💧
K L. 5 hours ago
I think about the hostages several times each day. I wish they could know ìt.
Sarah B 5 hours ago
My hearts aches for the hostages still in captivity and those released. The UN is corrupt and complicit
[Anonymous] 6 hours ago
And Woo Hoo is too blamed for all this. Do you know that you live near sick fucking terrorists you live next-door to them so you have a music festival and you have the army asleep?? Try the officers
