Israel prepares official report from hostage's testimonies

Israel is preparing to submit an official report to the United Nations detailing the harrowing testimonies of hostages who endured captivity under Hamas in Gaza prepared by dozens of doctors and psychiatrists who attended the victims.
The report outlines:
- Both children and adults reported being subjected to sexual assault and rape.
- Hostages were branded with hot irons.
- Their hair was violently torn out, and they were bound by their hands and feet.
- Forced to watch graphic videos of their loved ones from the October 7 massacre.
- Subjected to surgeries and medical procedures without anesthesia.
- Female hostages were enslaved and forced into servitude.
- Significant weight loss: children lost 10-15 kg, adults 8-15 kg.
- Compelled to soil themselves due to inhumane conditions.
- Suffering from severe PTSD and ongoing mental health challenges, even months after their release.
It is unimaginable what the remaining hostages are enduring at this moment.
Source: Hen Mazzig - X