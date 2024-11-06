NOV 7, 2024 JLM 63°F 12:49 AM 05:49 PM EST
BREAKING: IDF issues warnings for Beirut attack!

IDF Spokesman in Arabic has just issued warnings for several areas in Dahiyeh neighborhood in Beirut.

IDF Spokesperson 3:20 PM

Lebanese are saying that the only "service" they can rely on in Lebanon is the IDF.

or all the residents of the southern suburbs, precisely in the buildings listed on the attached maps and in the buildings adjacent to them in the following areas:   
 🔸 The empty heart
 🔸 Lilac 

 ⭕️ You are near Hezbollah installations and interests, against which the IDF will act by force soon. 

 ⭕️ For your safety and the safety of your family members, you must immediately evacuate these buildings and those adjacent to them and stay away from them for a distance of no less than 500 meters.

 For all the residents in the southern suburbs, precisely in the buildings listed on the attached maps and in the buildings next to them in Burj Al-Barajna.  

 ⭕️ You are near Hezbollah installations and interests, against which the IDF will act by force soon. 

 ⭕️ For your safety and the safety of your family members, you must immediately evacuate these buildings and those adjacent to them and stay away from them at a distance of no less than 500 meters.

Comments
Neville Marzwell 8 hours ago
Obama will not be able to increase his $272 Million
G Green 9 hours ago
🤣😂 O lol
[Anonymous] 9 hours ago
Move now and don’t hesitate to! The losers in America was planning something that was not going to be for Israel! Obama is shitting his panties
