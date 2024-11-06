BREAKING: IDF issues warnings for Beirut attack!

Lebanese are saying that the only "service" they can rely on in Lebanon is the IDF.

or all the residents of the southern suburbs, precisely in the buildings listed on the attached maps and in the buildings adjacent to them in the following areas:

🔸 The empty heart

🔸 Lilac

⭕️ You are near Hezbollah installations and interests, against which the IDF will act by force soon.

⭕️ For your safety and the safety of your family members, you must immediately evacuate these buildings and those adjacent to them and stay away from them for a distance of no less than 500 meters.

For all the residents in the southern suburbs, precisely in the buildings listed on the attached maps and in the buildings next to them in Burj Al-Barajna.

