NOV 13, 2024 JLM 59°F 08:30 PM 01:30 PM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
After Iranian assassination attempt, Netanyahu relocates to bunker - Report

The move was made after a UAV hit his home in Caesarea last month

World Israel News 2:40 PM

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been working in a bunker in the basement of his office in Jerusalem since his home in Caesarea was hit by a UAV last month, Channel 12 reported Sunday.

Although he and his family weren’t in the house at the time and the building only suffered minor exterior damage from the Hezbollah-sent drone, security around the prime minister was tightened due to the obvious threat.

Usually, Netanyahu works with his senior aides in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in what is known as the “aquarium” due to its glass walls. It is a sterile area on an upper floor in the government’s Jerusalem building complex.

Cabinet meetings that usually took place in the PMO were also moved to the basement’s fortified room. As this is smaller than the office, the ministers were told that they could not bring their usual aides along anymore.

The Shin Bet internal security agency also recommended that he should not stay in fixed locations.

This may be another reason behind Netanyahu’s lawyers’ request to the court Tuesday that his corruption trials be postponed for two and a half months.

The defense is supposed to begin its counterattack on December 2nd, and Netanyahu is going to need to attend court. Doing so on a known basis a few times a week could make planning an attack on him much easier.

The public reasons given by the lawyers include Netanyahu’s need for more time prepare his defense due to the long hours he spends on the ongoing war – and that the court building has no safe room or bomb shelter.

The State Attorney’s Office has objected to the request, as the cases have dragged on since 2020 and “Beginning the case for the defense at the set time is necessary in order to protect the public interest, the fairness of the process, and the fundamental principle that everyone is equal before the law.”

Netanyahu reportedly cited the security issue outright when discussing recently the idea of postponing his son Avner’s wedding, which was supposed to take place on November 26th.

Kan News reported that he had told confidantes that he was worried about the safety of attendees at the festivities that were to be held in Tel Aviv.

“For missiles, we have good detection and interception systems,” he reportedly said, in seeming contrast to the UAVs Hezbollah has launched at Israel.

The Iranian terror proxy has been firing many more drones, and at at longer ranges, over recent months than at the beginning of the war.

Their more erratic flight path makes them more difficult to track and several have slipped through the IDF’s aerial defenses, killing and injuring dozens of civilians and soldiers, including twelve Druze children in the Golan Heights town of Majdal Shams in one July attack alone.

Avner Netanyahu and his partner, Amit Yardeni, who have been together for the last two years, decided to push off their nuptials until next summer.

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
Iris Longtime 26 minutes ago
❤️🙏👑🌎🇮🇱✅️🌹😍🧡✡️👍📜🥰
Sally an hour ago
I agree, quit posting information that could injure or kill someone.
Pamela Hackner 3 hours ago
Timoth I agree with you 100% about reporting that Bibi has relocated, this would never have happened in the old days even IDF give reports they shouldn't
G Green 3 hours ago
🤐🤫
Lani Quesada 5 hours ago
🤲🏻💙🕎🇮🇱✡️🤲🏻
newlywed5702 5 hours ago
It looks like Israel has a swamp also.
Timothy Chiboti 6 hours ago
Sometimes I get annoyed to read reports like this. If the PM Bibi has relocated is there any need to publish this kind of report? What is the intention of this? Or is part of betrayal?
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

BREAKING NEWS Palestine = Hamas = ISIS Operation Northern Arrows "Iron Swords" - War in Gaza ISRAEL - IRAN WAR The Iran Threat Trump against Harris 2024 US 2024 Elections 10/7 Hamas Massacres Prime Minister Netanyahu Jihadi Infiltration into the USA Trump-Vance 2024 Israeli "Pagers Operation" Biden Administration IDF Hostage Rescue "Operation Arnon" Idiots for Palestine Kamala Harris 2024 Jihadi Infiltration into the West Heroes of Israel Security Threat to America The Battle for Rafah Operation: Long Arm in Yemen Biblical Archaeology Stories from "Swords of Iron" Hamas Israeli Technology Hezbollah The Bible IRANGATE: Harris Collusion with Iran The 301 Daily War Analysis Muslim Persecution of Jews