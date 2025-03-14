EDITORIAL: Hamas and the Mexican Narcos metaphor

In Mexico, the influence of the drug cartels, or Narcos, is huge. Politically, it is thought, they have wide influence through bribes and threats.

Every once in a while, a mass grave is dug up where one cartel has deposited their dead enemies, be they other Narcos, politicians, or even regular citizens who were murdered for unknown reasons.

Nobody in Mexico likes the Narcos, except, maybe, the Narcos themselves.

Without trying to give the Narcos any ideas, it seems to an outsider from the Middle East, that the Narcos could turn themselves into heroes in a very simple way - while gaining support all around the world.

Just think:

A masked Narco cartel leader gets on TV and says:

"We X (fill in the name of the cartel) are not those terrible guys you think we are. We are freedom fighters - resistance fighters. We are fighting against the terrible empire of the United States - the worst oppressors in Human history.

We are not "drug peddlers" out to make huge amounts of money - but, coming from poor backgrounds forced on us by the exploitation of the Gringos - we fight back with "any means necessary".

When we send drugs into the USA, we are doing so to bring down that evil empire."

The result: Much of the world will embrace the Narcos, demonstrate in their favor, teach their history and philosophy in universities, and get support by international institutions, foremost from the United Nations.

Of course, people in Mexico who know the cartels for what they are will think that the world has gone crazy. They will tell stories of cruelty, extortion, bribery and murder. They will try to explain that each cartel fights mostly the other cartels, and that their savagery is such that there can be no way a normal person could ever confuse them with "freedom fighters".

That's a perfect metaphor for Arab terrorists.

There is no way to call them "resistance" or "freedom fighters".

Their leaders make huge amounts of money (Remember the picture of Hamas military leader Yahya Sinwar leading his wife and children in a tunnel, with his wife carrying a luxury handbag costing $30 thousand dollars?) every time there is a war with Israel. Israel bombs Gaza. Billions is sent to rebuild Gaza, and the leaders pocket a hell of a lot of that.

Narcos do not run for office - they bribe politicians. Same as Palestinian terrorists - they don't really want to rule - they just want the money Arab countries and the Western idiots throw at them without any accounting where that money goes.

This is, by the way, the reason Palestinians have never agreed to any offer that would have given them a state of their own. It would have stopped their "Gravy Train", something they are all agreed should never happen.