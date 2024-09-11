Israeli police arrest dozens in massive corruption sting at Ashdod Port

In longest undercover operation in Israeli police history, agent codenamed ‘Jack Sparrow’ reveals millions of dollars in illegal activities, including smuggling luxury goods, counterfeit items and even weapons concealed in creative ways; chief distances port from scandal involving customs workers

The arrests, part of a years-long covert investigation, followed allegations of bribery, tax evasion and large-scale smuggling.

The covert investigation was spearheaded by an undercover agent codenamed "Jack Sparrow," named after the fictional pirate from Pirates of the Caribbean. For 4.5 years, "Sparrow" operated within the port, marking the longest undercover operation in Israeli police history.

The agent, trained by the Israeli Tax Authority, worked as a customs officer at the country’s largest port, exposing a network of smuggling and bribery that involved Israeli and Palestinian importers, customs brokers and public officials.

His efforts revealed millions of dollars in illegal activities, including smuggling luxury goods, counterfeit items and even weapons concealed in creative ways—such as tobacco hidden inside mannequin parts, luxury brand clothing and footwear—some suspected to be counterfeit replicas—were stashed in containers supposedly carrying low-cost apparel and luxury car parts, as well as vehicles lacking approval from the Transportation Ministry, were smuggled in.

In some instances, the agent found weapons and ammunition concealed inside rolled-up carpets, small firearm parts hidden in boxes of screws, large quantities of Kamagra gel without Health Ministry approval hidden inside pickle barrels, weapon parts welded into machinery, large quantities of illegal drugs, as well as baby products and toys without safety certification. These items were intended for distribution across Israel and the West Bank.

Authorities said the operation culminated in overnight raids across Israel and the West Bank, where over 1 million shekels ($260,000) in cash, luxury vehicles, and other assets were seized. The suspects, now facing charges of money laundering, bribery, and smuggling, are being questioned by police.

Ashdod Port, Israel's largest commercial port, handles the bulk of the country’s maritime trade.

shdod Port Board of Directors Chairman Shaul Schneider clarified in an interview with Ynet that the investigation, led by the police and customs authorities, involved an undercover agent within the customs division, and emphasized that Ashdod Port had no involvement.

"This entire process was conducted by customs, and the port has no hand in it," Schneider said. "Customs workers are not employees of Ashdod Port, and none of our staff have been arrested. This case concerns the Tax Authority and customs. They sought headlines at the port's expense, and the damage has already been done."