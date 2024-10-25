Marking one year of war - IDF releases numbers of the fallen

From the beginning of the war until today, 890 Israeli soldiers have fallen: 808 soldiers of the IDF - of which 43 were members of observation squads, alongside 75 police of the Israel Police and 7 members of the Shin Bet.

About half of those who fell - 374 are under the age of 21 and in compulsory service. 272 of them are 22-30 years old, 143 of them are 31-39 years old and another 101 are 40 years old or older. Most of those who fall are men - 835 and 55 women. 629 are bachelors and 261 of them are married, leaving behind 306 widows, 645 orphans and 7 fiancees.

Since the 10/7, 6 senior officers have fallen in the rank of lieutenant colonels, 3 of them in the battles of 10/7.

240 reservists fell in the war in the various sectors, alongside 217 regulars and 43 members of the observation squad. 390 dead are compulsory servants. The fallen left behind over 1,590 bereaved parents, 306 widows, 645 orphans and over 2,730 bereaved brothers and sisters.

Jerusalem is the city that lost the highest number of its sons and daughters - 52 martyrs. It is followed by Tel Aviv with 28 soldiers and Beer Sheva with 26 soldiers. Modi'in with 24 soldiers, Haifa with 21 soldiers. In addition, 17 casualties fell in Ramat Gan, 16 casualties in Petah Tikva, 14 casualties each in Rehovot, Ra'anana and Ashkelon, Kfar Gaza with 13 casualties.

The day of combat that claimed the greatest number of casualties was 10/7, in which 358 casualties fell.

On January 22, 2024, 22 martyrs were killed in the heavy fighting that took place at the IDF entrance to Khan Yunis and other arenas in the Gaza Strip.