OCT 26, 2024 JLM 68°F 11:05 AM 04:05 AM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Marking one year of war - IDF releases numbers of the fallen

This morning the Ministry of Defense publishes the data pertaining to soldiers who fell in battle from the beginning of the war.

Defense Ministry spokesperson 25.10.2024

From the beginning of the war until today, 890 Israeli soldiers have fallen: 808 soldiers of the IDF - of which 43 were members of observation squads, alongside 75 police of the Israel Police and 7 members of the Shin Bet.

About half of those who fell - 374 are under the age of 21 and in compulsory service. 272 of them are 22-30 years old, 143 of them are 31-39 years old and another 101 are 40 years old or older. Most of those who fall are men - 835 and 55 women. 629 are bachelors and 261 of them are married, leaving behind 306 widows, 645 orphans and 7 fiancees.

Since the 10/7, 6 senior officers have fallen in the rank of lieutenant colonels, 3 of them in the battles of 10/7.

240 reservists fell in the war in the various sectors, alongside 217 regulars and 43 members of the observation squad. 390 dead are compulsory servants. The fallen left behind over 1,590 bereaved parents, 306 widows, 645 orphans and over 2,730 bereaved brothers and sisters.

Jerusalem is the city that lost the highest number of its sons and daughters - 52 martyrs. It is followed by Tel Aviv with 28 soldiers and Beer Sheva with 26 soldiers. Modi'in with 24 soldiers, Haifa with 21 soldiers. In addition, 17 casualties fell in Ramat Gan, 16 casualties in Petah Tikva, 14 casualties each in Rehovot, Ra'anana and Ashkelon, Kfar Gaza with 13 casualties.

The day of combat that claimed the greatest number of casualties was 10/7, in which 358 casualties fell.

On January 22, 2024, 22 martyrs were killed in the heavy fighting that took place at the IDF entrance to Khan Yunis and other arenas in the Gaza Strip.

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
Gerald Flanders 16 hours ago
I have the utmost respect for the fallen and their love for THEIR country, Israel. I cannot express the sadness within their families and how they must carry on with these memories in their hearts.
G Green 07:57 25.10.2024 a day ago
So terribly sorry for your losses. That's horrible. Father (Adonai), Please give all of Israel your peace that surpasses all understanding. In Yeshua's name I pray.
[Anonymous] 05:44 25.10.2024 a day ago
Bless the families & friends, praying for comfort, strength & peace.
Cindy 05:35 25.10.2024 a day ago
That is very hard to read and process.
Didi Gift 05:09 25.10.2024 a day ago
My heart is exceedingly grieved at the deaths of these brave men and women. May God grant peace to all those who mourn their lost loved ones. And may their memories be forever blessed.
[Anonymous] 05:06 25.10.2024 a day ago
Get rid of this idiotic soft porn advertising so I can forward the story
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

BREAKING NEWS Palestine = Hamas = ISIS "Iron Swords" - War in Gaza Operation Northern Arrows The Iran Threat Israel - Iran War 10/7 Hamas Massacres Trump against Harris 2024 Prime Minister Netanyahu Jihadi Infiltration into the USA Trump-Vance 2024 US 2024 Elections Israeli "Pagers Operation" Biden Administration IDF Hostage Rescue "Operation Arnon" Idiots for Palestine Kamala Harris 2024 Jihadi Infiltration into the West Heroes of Israel The Battle for Rafah Security Threat to America Operation: Long Arm in Yemen Biblical Archaeology Hamas Israeli Technology The Bible Hezbollah IRANGATE: Harris Collusion with Iran The 301 Daily War Analysis Muslim Persecution of Jews