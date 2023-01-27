Over 52,000 Holocaust survivors made Aliyah in last 30 years

Ynet reports that in a new report in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Aliyah and Integration Ministry said on Thursday that 52,551 Holocaust survivors have made immigrated to Israel in the last 30 years.
Out of those, 182 came from Morocco, seven from Iraq, and even one from China.
Aliyah and Integration Minister MK Ofir Sofer further said that since the outset of the Russo-Ukrainian war, 500 more Holocaust survivors have made Aliyah, 350 of whom immigrated thanks to help from the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews.
In 2022, with operation "Olim Habayta" ("coming home"), some 75,000 Jews and their relatives made Aliyah from Ukraine and Russia.
