Over 52,000 Holocaust survivors made Aliyah in last 30 years

Ynet reports that in a new report in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Aliyah and Integration Ministry said on Thursday that 52,551 Holocaust survivors have made immigrated to Israel in the last 30 years.



Out of those, 182 came from Morocco, seven from Iraq, and even one from China.



Aliyah and Integration Minister MK Ofir Sofer further said that since the outset of the Russo-Ukrainian war, 500 more Holocaust survivors have made Aliyah, 350 of whom immigrated thanks to help from the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews.

The International Holocaust Remembrance Day is marked annually on January 27, the anniversary of the liberation of Europe's largest Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz concentration camp in 1945, three years before the establishment of the State of Israel.