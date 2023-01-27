02:29 AM 07:29 PM EST JAN 29, 2023 JLM 52°F
Over 52,000 Holocaust survivors made Aliyah in last 30 years

According to Aliyah Ministry report released on eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, most Holocaust survivors immigrated from former USSR states, 500 of them arrived from Ukraine since the outbreak of war with Russia

Newsrael News Desk 10:00 27.01.2023 2 days ago

Ynet reports that in a new report in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Aliyah and Integration Ministry said on Thursday that 52,551 Holocaust survivors have made immigrated to Israel in the last 30 years.

Out of those, 182 came from Morocco, seven from Iraq, and even one from China.

Aliyah and Integration Minister MK Ofir Sofer further said that since the outset of the Russo-Ukrainian war, 500 more Holocaust survivors have made Aliyah, 350 of whom immigrated thanks to help from the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews.

The International Holocaust Remembrance Day is marked annually on January 27, the anniversary of the liberation of Europe's largest Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz concentration camp in 1945, three years before the establishment of the State of Israel.

In 2022, with operation "Olim Habayta" ("coming home"), some 75,000 Jews and their relatives made Aliyah from Ukraine and Russia.

Source - Ynet/Twitter - Image - Flash90
Comments
Jeane Frady 13:44 27.01.2023 a day ago
Never forget🙏🙏🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮
Pamela Hackner 10:57 27.01.2023 2 days ago
Wonderful news.
0/200