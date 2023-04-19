05:29 AM 10:29 PM EST APR 21, 2023 JLM 51°F
ARAB PRESS: Netanyahu says peace with Saudi Arabia is key to ending Arab-Israeli conflict

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that normalization of ties with Saudi Arabia would serve as a “giant leap” towards ending the Arab-Israeli conflict.

Newsrael News Desk 21:30 19.04.2023 a day ago

“We want normalization and peace with Saudi Arabia. We view that as perhaps a giant leap towards ending the Arab-Israeli conflict,” Netanyahu said during a meeting in Jerusalem with US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.

He added: “This agreement could have monumental consequences, historic consequences both for Israel, for Saudi Arabia, for the region and for the world.”

Israel, since the signing of the US-sponsored Abraham Accords normalizing ties with UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco, has continued to seek expanding the initiative to additional countries. Israeli top brass has repeatedly stressed that establishing ties with Saudi Arabia would be the ultimate achievement and would be pivotal to establishing peace in the region.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has repeatedly stated that any kind of peace accord or deal to normalize ties with Israel would be preconditioned on the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Israeli officials have touted Iran and its threat to the region - including its nuclear program, ballistic missiles arsenal, and its interference through arming and financing militias in countries such as Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq and Syria - as a shared enemy with Arab countries.

Israel sees the China brokered deal normalizing ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran last month as a setback to its goals of establishing ties with the Kingdom.

Source: Al Arabiya 

Comments
KennyandKim Williams 20:38 19.04.2023 a day ago
It will never end until Jesus Christ comes back Jesus Christ come soon
Jeanne Ferguson 19:41 19.04.2023 a day ago
The Saudi prince okayed killing a journalist and dismemberment of the man. Muslims are taught to hate Jews, Christians and anyone the practices anything that is not Muslim. You may convert.
Jeanne Ferguson 19:35 19.04.2023 a day ago
Let the Arab countries give land to the Palestines for a state of there own. God gave the land to the Jews and He is the highest authority. Why would you trust any Muslim. They are taught hate Jews.
joel b 18:44 19.04.2023 a day ago
Will u stop Tring to Catch A Saudi, Our Country is on the Verge of War and your talking about Peace with them, After u defeat our Enemies than talk Peace ,Stop Chasing Them ,we don't Need Them
