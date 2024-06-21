JUN 21, 2024 JLM 73°F 10:52 PM 03:52 PM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
WATCH: Prime Minister Netanyahu and his Wife Meet Freed Israeli Hostage

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara met on Thursday at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem with Shlomi Ziv, who was rescued from Hamas captivity in the daring rescue operation.

TPS News Agency 2:00 PM

Fighters from Israel’s Special Anti-Terrorism Unit, the Israel Defense Forces and others took part, and with members of his family – his wife Miran, his mother Roseta and his sisters Revital and Adi.

“We met on the day you were freed. You look great. I must tell you – there is light radiating from your face. I simply enjoy seeing this great joy,” said Netanyahu.

“What a joy it is to see you; how we sat and spoke about you. What a joy it is to see your mother. This is simply a dream come true,” Sara Netanyahu told them. “The story of your rescue operation – I do not think that there is any other army in the world that would have dared and also acted.”

Video source - Use according to Section 27 A of the law

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
Vicky Cohn 2 hours ago
He looks really broken, I don't want to know what he had to go through... it's heartbreaking.
Susan Young 7 hours ago
Praise the Lord! Thank You God for the rescue and those who rescued them!
R 9 hours ago
Thank you Hashem and bless the IDF 🇮🇱 ❤️
R 9 hours ago
IDF 🇮🇱 ❤️ 🇮🇱 ❤️
[Anonymous] 9 hours ago
Thank you Jesus Christ our lord for their safe return..
[Anonymous] 9 hours ago
🙏👑🌎🎚🕊💜👀🌹😊❤️👶✅
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

"Iron Swords" - War in Gaza Palestine = Hamas = ISIS IDF Hostage Rescue "Operation Arnon" The Leftist-Islamist Alliance Biden Administration The Iran Threat 10/7 Hamas Massacres Prime Minister Netanyahu Israel - Iran War Heroes of Israel Hamas The Battle for Rafah Israeli_Nature Idiots for Palestine Jihadi Infiltration into the West Hezbollah Biblical Archaeology The Bible Israeli Technology US 2024 Elections Muslim Persecution of Jews