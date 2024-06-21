WATCH: Prime Minister Netanyahu and his Wife Meet Freed Israeli Hostage

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara met on Thursday at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem with Shlomi Ziv, who was rescued from Hamas captivity in the daring rescue operation.
Fighters from Israel’s Special Anti-Terrorism Unit, the Israel Defense Forces and others took part, and with members of his family – his wife Miran, his mother Roseta and his sisters Revital and Adi.
“We met on the day you were freed. You look great. I must tell you – there is light radiating from your face. I simply enjoy seeing this great joy,” said Netanyahu.
“What a joy it is to see you; how we sat and spoke about you. What a joy it is to see your mother. This is simply a dream come true,” Sara Netanyahu told them. “The story of your rescue operation – I do not think that there is any other army in the world that would have dared and also acted.”
