HISTORIC: Holocaust Event in Dubai Honors 6 Million Jews (Video)

United with Israel witnessed a historic tribute to the six million Jewish victims of Holocaust. It was the first time ever that a Yom Hashoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day) event was held in the United Arab Emirates. The event took place at the Youth Hub in Dubai.

Yoseph Haddad, an Israeli-Arab social activist and CEO of Together – Vouch For Each Other, which works to bridge the gaps between Jews and Arabs, said: “Today we express our solidarity with the Jewish People by remembering the six million murdered Jews in the worst massacre in history, the Holocaust”.



The Director of ISRAELis, Eyal Biram, highlighted the great unity that exists between the people of Israel and the Emirati people since the signing of the historic Abraham Accords.

“We are here in this room and this gives us the opportunity to see the light for a better future,” he said.



The event ended with the lighting of six candles in memory of the Six Million.