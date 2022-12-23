2 women to graduate IAF's prestigious pilot's course

IH reports that the Israel Air Force will welcome its newest graduating class of pilots on Wednesday next week, and 39 men and 2 women are expected to be among the ranks.



Altogether since the pilot's course first opened its doors to women in the late 1990s, over 70 females have completed the grueling and prestigious training program, with only a handful being assigned combat pilot roles. In December 2011, a record five women graduated from the course.



Source - IH/Twitter - Image - IAF