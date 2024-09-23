IDF VIDEO: How Hezbollah is storing missiles in private homes

The Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah has been using civilian homes in Lebanon to store missiles and even as launching sites, a senior Israeli military spokesman said Monday.

During a press briefing Monday morning, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari provided evidence collected by the IDF, revealing how Hezbollah terrorists use residential buildings to conceal rockets and missiles.

In some instances, Hagari said, the homes are even transformed into makeshift launch sites.

“Here we are exposing Hezbollah’s method of hiding a cruise missile inside a home,” Hagari said.

“The terrorists create a designated opening for the missile launch. Here you can see how we identified the terrorists making an opening in the building that exposed the missile.”

Hagari alluded to IDF airstrikes on hundreds of positions in Lebanon Monday, saying the attacks would target missile depots hidden in villages, just as a recent airstrike had done.

“In a precise strike, the IDF eliminated the terrorists and this missile launching infrastructure, shortly before the launch. Shortly, the IDF will engage in extensive, precise strikes, against terror targets which have been embedded widely throughout Lebanon.”