SEP 25, 2024 JLM 77°F 10:29 AM 03:29 AM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
IDF VIDEO: How Hezbollah is storing missiles in private homes

Iranian-backed terrorists storing missiles inside civilian homes, IDF reveals, pointing to evidence Hezbollah even using homes as makeshift launch sites.

IDF Spokesperson 23.09.2024

The Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah has been using civilian homes in Lebanon to store missiles and even as launching sites, a senior Israeli military spokesman said Monday.

During a press briefing Monday morning, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari provided evidence collected by the IDF, revealing how Hezbollah terrorists use residential buildings to conceal rockets and missiles.

In some instances, Hagari said, the homes are even transformed into makeshift launch sites.

“Here we are exposing Hezbollah’s method of hiding a cruise missile inside a home,” Hagari said.

“The terrorists create a designated opening for the missile launch. Here you can see how we identified the terrorists making an opening in the building that exposed the missile.”

Hagari alluded to IDF airstrikes on hundreds of positions in Lebanon Monday, saying the attacks would target missile depots hidden in villages, just as a recent airstrike had done.

“In a precise strike, the IDF eliminated the terrorists and this missile launching infrastructure, shortly before the launch. Shortly, the IDF will engage in extensive, precise strikes, against terror targets which have been embedded widely throughout Lebanon.”

 

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
[Anonymous] a day ago
They are wicked,evil, Godless men, whose life work is spreading hate for Jews, and murdering as many as possible.
bill p 23:23 23.09.2024 a day ago
Lebanon must be penalized for their war against Israel. The IN and the West must impose strict sanctions on that country
bill p 23:22 23.09.2024 a day ago
If you allow your home to be used as a missile storage and launching site then you are a legitimate military target. No point crying when you get hit. Might as well just move
[Anonymous] 22:20 23.09.2024 a day ago
Goes to show terrorist gangs don’t care for the people around them.
VRR Media 21:30 23.09.2024 a day ago
This makes me so happy that Israel has genius military skills and know how! 💙🇮🇱
Didi Gift 21:21 23.09.2024 a day ago
You have warned the citizens to get out. Now document houses being used for launchers and then carpet bomb as far and wide as you need to.
[Anonymous] 20:49 23.09.2024 a day ago
What sleezebags they are!
Ilya Okun 20:48 23.09.2024 a day ago
It’s time for Lebanese government to cooperate with Israel, and while Hezbollah is being decimated by Israel, assert real authority in your country. Otherwise, your people will be hurt.
[Anonymous] 20:47 23.09.2024 a day ago
It dies not surprise me they don’t care about their people at all if they live or die .
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

BREAKING NEWS "Iron Swords" - War in Gaza Palestine = Hamas = ISIS The Iran Threat The Leftist-Islamist Alliance Israel - Iran War 10/7 Hamas Massacres Trump against Harris 2024 Prime Minister Netanyahu Trump-Vance 2024 Israeli "Pagers Operation" Biden Administration US 2024 Elections IDF Hostage Rescue "Operation Arnon" Idiots for Palestine Operation Northern Arrows Kamala Harris 2024 Jihadi Infiltration into the West Heroes of Israel The Battle for Rafah Operation: Long Arm in Yemen Security Threat to America Biblical Archaeology Hamas Hezbollah Israeli Technology The Bible Muslim Persecution of Jews