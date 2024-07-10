JUL 12, 2024 JLM 78°F 12:57 AM 05:57 PM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
WATCH: Turkish bill to outlaw being a "Zionist"

In the Turkish Parliament, a law was passed in the first reading that would outlaw and prosecute "Zionists". 

Newsrael News Desk 2:00 AM

NEWSRAEL: Our Source in Turkey added this: "If you joined the IDF, or even talk positively about Israel in social media, they can confiscate all your assets and you could be jailed for life.

Globes (Israel) journalist, Idan Eretz, posted this video and message on his X account:

So to demonstrate which people this would apply to, make a whole scary-wow-bad video about Globes members Dean Shmuel Elmas, whose grandfather immigrated to Israel from Turkey in the 1950s.

There is only one problem: Dean Shmuel Elmas does not have, and has never had, Turkish citizenship.

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
Elena Caddell 7 hours ago
Quickly! MAKE ALLYAH! 💙🇮🇱💙🇮🇱💞🙏🙏🙏
Karolina De 18 hours ago
REMEMBER THAT SATAN'S THRONE IS IN TURKEY
[Anonymous] 20 hours ago
Turkey has become very anti Israel, they wouldn’t allow an emergency landing to refuel.
Beverly Martin 21 hours ago
Turkey needs to be destroyed. A Zionist is a Jew a Jew is a Zionist you cannot take this out of us Jews. Zion hello you idiots
[Anonymous] a day ago
Turkey needs to be thrown out of NATO.
[Anonymous] a day ago
Tell me again why Turkey was admitted to NATO????? Miriam Barkus
Sandra Kennedy a day ago
So much for freedom in Turkey!
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

"Iron Swords" - War in Gaza Palestine = Hamas = ISIS The Iran Threat The Leftist-Islamist Alliance IDF Hostage Rescue "Operation Arnon" 10/7 Hamas Massacres Biden Administration Israel - Iran War Prime Minister Netanyahu US 2024 Elections Heroes of Israel Jihadi Infiltration into the West Idiots for Palestine The Battle for Rafah Hamas Israeli_Nature Security Threat to America Hezbollah Biblical Archaeology Israeli Technology The Bible Muslim Persecution of Jews