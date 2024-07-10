WATCH: Turkish bill to outlaw being a "Zionist"

NEWSRAEL: Our Source in Turkey added this: "If you joined the IDF, or even talk positively about Israel in social media, they can confiscate all your assets and you could be jailed for life.

Globes (Israel) journalist, Idan Eretz, posted this video and message on his X account:

So to demonstrate which people this would apply to, make a whole scary-wow-bad video about Globes members Dean Shmuel Elmas, whose grandfather immigrated to Israel from Turkey in the 1950s.

There is only one problem: Dean Shmuel Elmas does not have, and has never had, Turkish citizenship.