10:45 PM 03:45 PM EST APR 26, 2023 JLM 59°F
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
WATCH: Israel Memorial Day at Mt. Herzl Military Cemetery

May the memories of the thousands of lives sacrificed since the Israel's rebirth be forever blessed.

Stand With Us 11:00 25.04.2023 a day ago

As Israel marks Yom HaZikaron, Israel's Memorial Day, join StandWithUs on a walk through Mount Herzl, Israel's national military cemetery, as we visit the graves of three famous Israeli heroes:

Hannah Senesh, Yoni Netanyahu, and Michael Levin.

Does the article interest you?
Comments
Pamela Hackner 08:03 25.04.2023 a day ago
Am Yisroel Chai
0/200