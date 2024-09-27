Hezbollah spying attempts using fake social media accounts foiled

These profiles were used in attempts to elicit intelligence on the Israeli military by tricking IDF soldiers into giving up sensitive information about their location in bases around the country as well as troop locations.

The profiles were mainly of people claiming to be Israelis and had Hebrew names and some claimed to be IDF soldiers.

The IDF provided examples of some of the profiles in which the profile pictures looked like they came from models.

“Tracking soldiers on social networks is one of the enemy’s methods of enriching intelligence,” said the IDF. “IDF personnel and the general public are asked to show maximum vigilance on the subject and to continue to report to the various professional bodies about suspicious figures that appear on the various digital networks and to take measures to protect online privacy.”