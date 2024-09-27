SEP 28, 2024 JLM 66°F 12:22 AM 05:22 PM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Hezbollah spying attempts using fake social media accounts foiled

Jerusalem, 26 September, 2024 (TPS) -- In what was described as a “unique operation,” the IDF’s (Israel Defense Forces) intelligence wing uncovered and disrupted dozens of fictitious profiles on social media networks that were created by the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

TPS News Agency 11:00 AM

These profiles were used in attempts to elicit intelligence on the Israeli military by tricking IDF soldiers into giving up sensitive information about their location in bases around the country as well as troop locations.

The profiles were mainly of people claiming to be Israelis and had Hebrew names and some claimed to be IDF soldiers.

The IDF provided examples of some of the profiles in which the profile pictures looked like they came from models.

“Tracking soldiers on social networks is one of the enemy’s methods of enriching intelligence,” said the IDF. “IDF personnel and the general public are asked to show maximum vigilance on the subject and to continue to report to the various professional bodies about suspicious figures that appear on the various digital networks and to take measures to protect online privacy.”

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

BREAKING NEWS "Iron Swords" - War in Gaza Palestine = Hamas = ISIS The Iran Threat The Leftist-Islamist Alliance Israel - Iran War 10/7 Hamas Massacres Operation Northern Arrows Trump against Harris 2024 Prime Minister Netanyahu Trump-Vance 2024 Biden Administration Israeli "Pagers Operation" US 2024 Elections IDF Hostage Rescue "Operation Arnon" Idiots for Palestine Kamala Harris 2024 Jihadi Infiltration into the West Heroes of Israel The Battle for Rafah Operation: Long Arm in Yemen Security Threat to America Biblical Archaeology Hamas The Bible Hezbollah Israeli Technology IRANGATE: Harris Collusion with Iran Muslim Persecution of Jews