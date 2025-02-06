BREAKING: The Shin Bet foiled a bomb attack on a bus in Jerusalem

In a joint operation between the Shin Bet and the IDF, security forces arrested members of a Fatah and Hamas-affiliated cell in the Ramallah area between November and December 2024.

The investigation revealed that the cell intended to smuggle an explosive device into Israeli territory and remotely detonate it.

Additionally, some members had previously carried out shooting attacks against IDF forces over the past year, though these incidents caused no casualties.

During his interrogation, Ahmed Jasser Ali admitted to manufacturing an explosive device with fellow operatives and planning a suicide bombing on a Jerusalem bus.

As part of the investigation, security forces seized an explosive device used to test the remote detonation mechanism, along with a Carlo-type firearm.