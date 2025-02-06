FEB 7, 2025 JLM 41°F 01:15 AM 06:15 PM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
BREAKING: The Shin Bet foiled a bomb attack on a bus in Jerusalem

Israeli security forces thwarted a planned bus bombing in Jerusalem orchestrated by a terrorist cell from Ramallah.

Newsrael News Desk 8:20 PM

In a joint operation between the Shin Bet and the IDF, security forces arrested members of a Fatah and Hamas-affiliated cell in the Ramallah area between November and December 2024.

The investigation revealed that the cell intended to smuggle an explosive device into Israeli territory and remotely detonate it.

Additionally, some members had previously carried out shooting attacks against IDF forces over the past year, though these incidents caused no casualties.

During his interrogation, Ahmed Jasser Ali admitted to manufacturing an explosive device with fellow operatives and planning a suicide bombing on a Jerusalem bus.

As part of the investigation, security forces seized an explosive device used to test the remote detonation mechanism, along with a Carlo-type firearm.

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
Raymond Fodor 2 hours ago
Arabs kill, Jews build. That the difference between lovers of Satan and death, versus lovers of HaShem (GOD), and life!! They are a diabolical people, a terrible mutation in the development of manki
Aliza Circle 2 hours ago
They have their own bases, cabs, and even groceries stores. Israel ✡️ 🇮🇱 is ✡️ 🇮🇱 off limit when it comes to the Arabs.
Aliza Circle 3 hours ago
Israel ✡️ 🇮🇱 knows that the terrorists are dangerous, so why are they still riding the same buses with the Jewish ✡️ people? What are they doing in Jerusalem?
mo colar 4 hours ago
How true !!!!okun
Arthur Vasquez 4 hours ago
Good job Shin Bet keep up the good work the Lord God of Abraham and the God of Isaac and the God of Jacob will lead you. These demonic terrorists will stop at nothing they don't value life.
Ilya Okun 5 hours ago
Kudos to Shin Bet! I wish our FBI had at least tenth of the Shin Bet skills in effectiveness of preventing terrorist attacks here in the USA.
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

BREAKING NEWS Palestine = Hamas = ISIS "Iron Swords" - War in Gaza ISRAEL - IRAN WAR Operation Northern Arrows The Iran Threat War in Syria Prime Minister Netanyahu 10/7 Hamas Massacres Jihadi Infiltration into the USA Trump against Harris 2024 Trump Administration US 2024 Elections Trump-Vance 2024 Biden Administration Jihadi Infiltration into the West Israeli "Pagers Operation" Idiots for Palestine IDF Hostage Rescue "Operation Arnon" Heroes of Israel Kamala Harris 2024 Security Threat to America Biblical Archaeology The Battle for Rafah Operation: Long Arm in Yemen Stories from "Swords of Iron" Hamas The Bible Israeli Technology Hezbollah Muslim Persecution of Jews The 301 Daily War Analysis IRANGATE: Harris Collusion with Iran