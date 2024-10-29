OCT 30, 2024 JLM 70°F 01:37 PM 07:37 AM EST
WATCH: IDF soldiers continue to uncover tunnel shafts, weapons and terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon

Combat against terrorists in Jabaliya in Gaza continues

IDF Spokesperson 29.10.2024

IDF soldiers are continuing to conduct limited, localized, targeted raids in southern Lebanon, eliminating Hezbollah terrorists and dismantling terror infrastructure and weapons stockpiles both above and below ground. In one operation, the soldiers located and dismantled a structure where they found two tunnel shafts and a large number of weapons. In other joint aerial and ground operations, the forces struck terror infrastructure sites used by Hezbollah terrorists for long-term stays and for planning and executing attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. 

In IAF strikes on terror targets over the past day, dozens of terrorists were eliminated and approximately 110 Hezbollah terror targets were struck, including launchers that were aimed toward Israeli civilian communities, weapons storage facilities and terror infrastructure sites.

In the area of Jabaliya in the Gaza Strip, IDF ground troops, in cooperation with the IAF, eliminated approximately 40 terrorists in ground and aerial strikes, as well as dismantled terror infrastructure. 

The troops conducted ground and aerial strikes in order to eliminate terrorists who were operating against the troops. 

Over the past day in central Gaza, the troops eliminated many terrorists, including Hamas terrorists who attempted to plant explosives near the troops.

Terrorist cells who were plotting to attack the troops were also eliminated. In Rafah, IDF ground troops directed the IAF in a strike on a number of terrorists in the area. 

 

