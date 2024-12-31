Israel promises to destroy Houthis like Hamas, Hezbollah

Israel pledged that the Houthis will meet the same “miserable” fate as the Hezbollah and Hamas terror groups during an emergency session at the United Nations.

The meeting, focused on the Houthis’ ongoing attacks on Israel and international shipping, was requested by Israel last week.

“To the Houthis, perhaps you have not been paying attention to what has happened to the Middle East over the past year. Well, allow me to remind you what has happened to Hamas, to Hezbollah, to Assad, to all those who have attempted to destroy us. Let this be your final warning. This is not a threat. It is a promise. You will share the same miserable fate,” Ambassador Danny Danon said at the UN Security Council.

Danon noted that a Houthi attack had destroyed an elementary school in his hometown of Ramat Gan. He stressed that Iran, as the Houthis’ patron, bears responsibility for the repeated attacks against Israel.

“It’s time the world wakes up,” Danon said. “Iran’s fingerprints are on every missile, every drone.”

In a media statement before the hearing, Danon told reporters that “Israel will defend its people. If 2,000 kilometers is not enough to separate our children from the terror, let me assure you, it will not be enough to protect their terror from our strengths.”

Last week, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar called on the international community to officially designate the Houthis as a terror group.

He noted that beyond their attacks on shipping and the Jewish State, the “Houthis have also taken hostages, including UN workers.”

He added that “it’s time for the international community to take action to counter the Houthis’ aggression.”

According to the Houthis, they have launched thirteen explosive drones and ballistic missiles at Israel in the last 10 days.

Most of those projectiles were intercepted by Israel’s air defenses.



Image - Flash90