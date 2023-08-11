Israeli delegation heading to UN amid Lebanon border tensions

(August 10, 2023 / JNS) A delegation of senior Israeli officials from the diplomatic corps and the military will visit the United Nations in the coming days to discuss the recent escalation at the Lebanon border.

The trip to U.N. headquarters in New York also comes ahead of a Security Council vote at the end of the month to extend the mandate for the UNIFIL peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon for another year.

Foreign Ministry and IDF officials will meet with U.N. Security Council member states. Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin, head of the IDF’s International Cooperation Division, will accompany the delegation.

The Iran-backed Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah has carried out a series of hostile acts at the frontier in recent months, including setting up a manned outpost in April a few meters on the Israeli side of the Blue Line border but beyond the Israeli security fence. The position, across from an IDF post, was reportedly manned by three to eight armed terrorists.

During a visit to the Lebanese border on Tuesday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned Hezbollah not to test the Jewish state.

Gallant toured the Mount Dov region with IDF Northern Command head Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin and other senior officers, where he was updated on “defensive efforts being made along the border and the progress of the construction of the barrier,” according to a statement from his office.