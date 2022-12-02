IDF VIDEO: Israel Thwarted 300 Terror Attacks in 2022
Following a series of Palestinian terror attacks in the spring that killed 19, the IDF launched Operation Wave Breaker. The IDF has increased its presence in Judea and Samaria and conducted numerous raids on terror suspects.
Newsrael News Desk07:3019 hours ago
Yesterday, The Israeli army released a report that showed the operation successfully prevented 300 terror attacks from occurring in Israel.
Palestinian Affairs expert and former COGAT advisor Col.(Res) Alon Eviatar discusses the report as well as whether he expects a continued rise in terrorism.