IDF VIDEO: Israel Thwarted 300 Terror Attacks in 2022

Following a series of Palestinian terror attacks in the spring that killed 19, the IDF launched Operation Wave Breaker. The IDF has increased its presence in Judea and Samaria and conducted numerous raids on terror suspects.

Newsrael News Desk 07:30 19 hours ago

Yesterday, The Israeli army released a report that showed the operation successfully prevented 300 terror attacks from occurring in Israel.

Palestinian Affairs expert and former COGAT advisor Col.(Res) Alon Eviatar discusses the report as well as whether he expects a continued rise in terrorism.

Comments
CaptJinx Marine 17:24 7 hours ago
Bulldoze more buildings till the terrorist are back in Jordan.
Pamela Hackner 10:16 14 hours ago
Baruch Hashem they were stopped.
