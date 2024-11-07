ICYMI: WATCH: Mysterious explosions in arms depots in Syria

A number of weapons depots exploded and rockets flew randomly from positions of Assad gangs and Iranian militias near the town of al-Majdal, west of al-Sawida. The cause of the explosions was not disclosed.
There is no indication at all what is the reson for these explosions.
Al-Suwaidaa province: Today at dawn, successive explosions were heard in the western countryside of Al-Suwaidaa, within regime-held areas, and the explosions continued for several hours, after a fire broke out under mysterious circumstances in one of the weapons warehouses in the 405th Regiment of the regime forces in Al-Majdal village, west of Al-Suwaidaa.
In addition, a Syrian network reported that the IDF earlier attacked the border crossing Khosa-al-Kaa Syria - Lebanon
Source: SOHR