ICYMI: WATCH: Mysterious explosions in arms depots in Syria

There is no indication at all what is the reson for these explosions.

Al-Suwaidaa province: Today at dawn, successive explosions were heard in the western countryside of Al-Suwaidaa, within regime-held areas, and the explosions continued for several hours, after a fire broke out under mysterious circumstances in one of the weapons warehouses in the 405th Regiment of the regime forces in Al-Majdal village, west of Al-Suwaidaa.

In addition, a Syrian network reported that the IDF earlier attacked the border crossing Khosa-al-Kaa Syria - Lebanon

Source: SOHR