07:11 AM 01:11 AM EST NOV 3, 2022 JLM 56°F
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Report: Saudi Arabia is getting even closer to normalization with Israel

Israel-Saudi relations have witnessed a new development that may accelerate the rapprochement between the two sides, in the coming days, after the kingdom allowed Israeli planes to fly in its airspace.

The Nziv Report 02:30 02.11.2022 a day ago

Yesterday, Sunday, the Israeli Olympic Committee announced that one of its players will participate in the "Super Triathlon" tournament that will be held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The President of the Israel Olympic Committee, Yael Arad, said that the participation of athlete Shahar Shagiv in the competition, which will be held in the Saudi city of Niyom, is a very important achievement.

She believed that such a step would strengthen and support the reality of normalization between Saudi Arabia and the State of Israel, the French news agency reported.

 

Does the article interest you?
Comments
Jeanne Ferguson 01:10 02.11.2022 a day ago
Don't trust the Saudi Prince. He thinks nothing of assignation of his own people.
Jeane Frady 00:51 02.11.2022 a day ago
Good for y’all!!!! 🙏🙏🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮
0/200