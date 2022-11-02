Report: Saudi Arabia is getting even closer to normalization with Israel

Yesterday, Sunday, the Israeli Olympic Committee announced that one of its players will participate in the "Super Triathlon" tournament that will be held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The President of the Israel Olympic Committee, Yael Arad, said that the participation of athlete Shahar Shagiv in the competition, which will be held in the Saudi city of Niyom, is a very important achievement.

She believed that such a step would strengthen and support the reality of normalization between Saudi Arabia and the State of Israel, the French news agency reported.