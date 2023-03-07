09:47 AM 02:47 AM EST MAR 9, 2023 JLM 55°F
Jordan is asking for US help to fight the flow of drugs from Syria

The Reuters agency said that King Abdullah II of Jordan asked the American Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, to help in the fight against drug trafficking along his country's borders with Syria.

The Nziv Report 18:30 07.03.2023 2 days ago

The agency cited U.S. officials as saying the Jordanian king spoke with Austin on Sunday about Jordan's concerns about the growing entrenchment of Iran-backed factions in southern Syria, which have increased cross-border drug smuggling to reach Gulf markets.

Today, Monday, the Free Syrian Army, stationed in the Al-Tanf area, announced the seizure of a shipment of drugs on its way to Jordan and the Arab Gulf countries from the areas under the control of the Syrian regime.

The Jordanian army's announcement stated that it succeeded - with the support of international coalition forces - in seizing a large shipment of drugs, and emphasized that its forces "will continue to protect the area and keep it safe and free from illegal activities."

Comments
Selina 04:43 08.03.2023 a day ago
I agree with Randy, it's better to go to the source and destroy the drug making arsenals than to play whack-a-mole at the places of distribution.
Kenny Lawler 20:37 07.03.2023 a day ago
He must be smoking opium, because why would you ask a nation to help you that doesn't even control it's own borders but is allowing a tsunami of drugs to come across our southern border to destroy us
Randy Frantz 17:53 07.03.2023 2 days ago
Anthony that’s true. However, the US has the worlds best Special Ops with a vast array of experience in the Middle East. Better to stop illegal drug there than trying to in the US.
Anthony Bowker 16:39 07.03.2023 2 days ago
Great ! Just what the US needs to be drug into . We have our own drug problems to worry with here in the US without having to be dragged into all that in the Middle East .
