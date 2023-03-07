Jordan is asking for US help to fight the flow of drugs from Syria

The agency cited U.S. officials as saying the Jordanian king spoke with Austin on Sunday about Jordan's concerns about the growing entrenchment of Iran-backed factions in southern Syria, which have increased cross-border drug smuggling to reach Gulf markets.

Today, Monday, the Free Syrian Army, stationed in the Al-Tanf area, announced the seizure of a shipment of drugs on its way to Jordan and the Arab Gulf countries from the areas under the control of the Syrian regime.

The Jordanian army's announcement stated that it succeeded - with the support of international coalition forces - in seizing a large shipment of drugs, and emphasized that its forces "will continue to protect the area and keep it safe and free from illegal activities."