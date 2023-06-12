02:30 PM 07:30 AM EST JUN 13, 2023 JLM 71°F
Israel moves to open new international communications corridor

Jerusalem, 11 June, 2023 (TPS) -- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi said they are using the benefits of the Abraham Accords to turn Israel into a global communications power.

TPS News Agency 05:30 12.06.2023 a day ago

To that end, the relevant government ministries on Sunday approved an agreed outline that will allow the laying of optical fibers and the creation of an international communication corridor along the oil pipeline line between Eilat and Ashkelon. Eilat is expected to soon take in oil from the Gulf.

Israeli officials said this will create an international communication corridor for the passage of digital data between Asian countries, with an emphasis on the countries of the Abrahamic Agreements, to Europe and the West – through Israel.

Israel’s government believes this will lead to investments by international companies, to the establishment of server farms, to economic growth, to the creation of jobs and more, and “catapult Israel’s economy to new heights.”

Netanyahu commented, “Today we are reaping more fruits for the historic Abraham agreements that we (his previous government) brought. We will transfer optical fibers from Asia, the Arab countries, from Eilat to Ashkelon and the rest of the world. This will attract investors and make Israel a global communications center. This will boost Israel’s economy.”

03:19 12.06.2023 a day ago
Just don’t use the 5G cell towers. They installed them everywhere in US during our lockdown but they neglect to tell people they can turn them up to 65G which kills everyone. They instantly drop dead.
