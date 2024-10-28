OCT 29, 2024 JLM 59°F 05:09 AM 11:09 PM EST
ICYMI: Interim VERIFIED summary of IDF attack on Iran and its proxies

We will summarize the details as they are known at this stage - all information according to sources in the Israeli security system:

Newsrael News Desk 10:20 AM

Israel attacks Iran night and morning in several waves of attacks, now the second wave of attacks has been carried out. A particularly complex air operation, at a distance of about 1,500 km from the territory of Israel and under many air threats.

Targets of the attacks: air defense systems (an attempt to paralyze the Iranian defense capabilities), missile production facilities and ballistic missile launch sites (Israel directly corresponds with the Iranian attack on 1/10 in which 200 ballistic missiles were launched into Israeli territory)

A source familiar with the details: "The attacks are expected to continue for several more hours"

Gallant and Austin talked during the attacks, for an update call and to coordinate the next steps.

Israel is now preparing for continued attacks, but also defensive preparations for the possibility of an Iranian response, including an immediate response. At this point, there is no change in the directives of the Home Front Command.

Source: Moriah Ashraf and Doron Kadosh - Telegram

Comments
Cindy 16 hours ago
Don’t let Austin and Gallant talk, geez Israel! Smarten up! Know your enemies!
Stephen Black 17 hours ago
It’s not reported in the Medias , Israel will be undertaking operations to undermine the enemy , as is the case in all Democracies Am Yisroel Chai 🇮🇱💪🫶
Stephen Black 17 hours ago
Moslem Brotherhood line that Israel should deescalate Jordan is now under control of Muslim Brotherhood and the Hashemites don’t want this - nor any of the supporters of the Free World So even if
Stephen Black 17 hours ago
Is that Israel will always think independently and pays no attention to Antisemitic Biden/ Harris Blinken stopped off in London on way back to US , and he met Jordan FM who peddled the
Stephen Black 17 hours ago
Bravo , to The Lions of Judah What’s going on is the Globalisation Mafia think that because they control all the media, they think they control the narrative on the ground The fact of the matter is ,
[Anonymous] 18 hours ago
You already posted this. Is the attack on Iran still ongoing in this morning? Matthias from Germany
Stephen Black 18 hours ago
Am Yisroel chai 🇮🇱💪🫶
Stephen Black 18 hours ago
Israel must continue with bombing Of all of Iran nuclear infrastructure and strategic bombing of military to allow Persian to rise up and restore Persian Monarchy
Richard D 19 hours ago
Send the iatollah back to the stone age
[Anonymous] 19 hours ago
Why any talk to “loose lips Austin”?
