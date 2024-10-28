ICYMI: Interim VERIFIED summary of IDF attack on Iran and its proxies

Israel attacks Iran night and morning in several waves of attacks, now the second wave of attacks has been carried out. A particularly complex air operation, at a distance of about 1,500 km from the territory of Israel and under many air threats.

Targets of the attacks: air defense systems (an attempt to paralyze the Iranian defense capabilities), missile production facilities and ballistic missile launch sites (Israel directly corresponds with the Iranian attack on 1/10 in which 200 ballistic missiles were launched into Israeli territory)

A source familiar with the details: "The attacks are expected to continue for several more hours"

Gallant and Austin talked during the attacks, for an update call and to coordinate the next steps.

Israel is now preparing for continued attacks, but also defensive preparations for the possibility of an Iranian response, including an immediate response. At this point, there is no change in the directives of the Home Front Command.

