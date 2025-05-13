WATCH: Palestinian Flag Flying at a Jerusalem School?!

Beyond its inflammatory curriculum, the school is housed in an *illegally built* structure managed by the PA, just meters from an Israel Railways line.

Former Supreme Court President Dorit Beinisch once noted: “The Battir area poses a security risk, drawing terror groups, with intelligence confirming their attempts to infiltrate Israel from this region.”

This brazen breach of sovereignty in Israel’s capital must end.

Reclaiming sovereignty in Jerusalem, Regavim