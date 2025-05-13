MAY 14, 2025 JLM 63°F 01:04 AM 06:04 PM EST
WATCH: Palestinian Flag Flying at a Jerusalem School?!

In Jerusalem’s “Nahal Refaim” National Park, between Tzur Hadassah and Ora, a Palestinian Authority school, supported by the terror-backing entity, is operating

Regavim movement 1:40 PM

Beyond its inflammatory curriculum, the school is housed in an *illegally built* structure managed by the PA, just meters from an Israel Railways line.

Former Supreme Court President Dorit Beinisch once noted: “The Battir area poses a security risk, drawing terror groups, with intelligence confirming their attempts to infiltrate Israel from this region.”

This brazen breach of sovereignty in Israel’s capital must end.

Reclaiming sovereignty in Jerusalem, Regavim

PHOTO Source: Social Media  Use according to Section 27 A

 

Comments
[Anonymous] 2 hours ago
Shut down it down !!
steve johnson 5 hours ago
Stop them now
Lillian Vail 8 hours ago
Probably bought my THE UNITED NATIONS! Seriously
Barry Klempel 9 hours ago
Destroy these buildings and stop playing games. Remove all the tainted from birth Arab occupiers from every square inch of Israel Forever
G Green 10 hours ago
💣💣💣🚬💣💣💣💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥🔥🔥🔥🔥😂😂😂🚒🚒🚒
[Anonymous] 11 hours ago
Stupid Israel allows this???
