ICYMI: IDF BATTLE VIDEO: The IDF continues to attack Hezbollah

IDF BATTLE VIDEO: The IDF continues to attack Hezbollah
The IDF continued, all through the night and at these moments to attack, damage and degrade Hezbollah's military capabilities and infrastructure in Lebanon.
IDF Spokesperson 2:20 PM
During the night, fighter jets of the Air Force, under the direction of the Northern Command, attacked buildings where weapons were stored, launchers aimed at the rear of the State of Israel and military buildings where terrorists from the terrorist organization Hezbollah were operating.
Following the warnings that were activated a short time ago in the Upper Galilee area, about ten launches were detected that crossed the territory of Lebanon, some of them were intercepted.
