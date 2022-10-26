Google sets up high-tech school at Israeli University

Israel has a vibrant high-tech sector but a severe shortage of skilled tech workers has led to tens of thousands of unfilled positions.

The School of High Tech will subsidize students from under-represented communities "including women, the ultra-Orthodox, Arabs, members of the Ethiopian community, and people from the periphery and disadvantaged socio-economic groups."

Courses are being rolled out over the next few weeks and students completing courses at the school will earn credit towards a degree, the university said.