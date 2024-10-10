OCT 10, 2024 JLM 66°F 08:49 PM 01:49 PM EST
IDF airstrikes reported in Homs and Daraa, Syria

Explosions were reported overnight in Daraa, in southern Syria, although details remain limited. 

NEWSRAEL Editor 8:00 AM

Reports indicate that Israeli forces launched an attack tonight on targets in Homs, Syria, with strikes occurring in an area that was also hit two days prior. 

It should be noted that the target doubled as a factory for car parts, but also had a secret section which is thought to be weapons production for Hezbollah.

These strikes are part of ongoing tensions between Israel and Iranian-aligned forces in Syria, where Israeli airstrikes have targeted locations linked to weapons transfers and Iranian military presence. As of now, Syrian state media and local sources have not confirmed the full extent of the damage or casualties. 

Further updates are expected as more information becomes available.

Comments
Marc Margolis 13 hours ago
Hopefully the mass murderer Bashar Assad is next!
