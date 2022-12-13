US, Israel express “unprecedented partnership” in 7th Cyber Dome joint exercise

The cyber units of the Israeli and US militaries have concluded Cyber Dome, a successful five-day joint exercise dealing with defeating threats in the digital sphere.
The exercise, organized by the US Cyber Command simulated a number of complex combat scenarios in the cyber dimension, with an emphasis on the Middle East, while integrating intelligence factors and interoperability. According to an article published on the US Army’s website by Joshua B. Good from the US Cyber Command, “The allied cyber forces fought off a fictional Mediterranean island dictator and his aligned hackers.”
Organized by USCYBERCOM, the exercise simulated complex combat scenarios in the cyber dimension, with an emphasis on the Middle East, while integrating intelligence factors and interoperability “Israel and the US have been friends and partners from the very beginning,” said Lt. Gen. Maria Barrett, commanding general of USCYBERCOM. “In 1982, the same year author William Gibson coined the term ‘cyberspace’, Israel and the US signed the General Security of Information Agreement, and have been strong cyber partners ever since.”
The cyber units of the Israeli and US militaries have concluded Cyber Dome, a successful five-day joint exercise dealing with defeating threats in the digital sphere.