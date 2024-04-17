WATCH: Exploring the IDF’s Elite Undercover Counterterrorism Unit
The IDF’s Duvdevan Unit is renowned for its elite counter-terrorism operations, specializing in undercover missions and targeted arrests in Judea and Samaria.
UNITED WITH ISRAEL 17.04.2024
Trained in close-quarters combat and intelligence gathering, Duvdevan operatives operate covertly, blending seamlessly into civilian environments to apprehend high-value targets.
With a reputation for precision and efficiency, the unit plays a critical role in maintaining security and combating terrorism in the region.
