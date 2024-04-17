APR 18, 2024 JLM 71°F 02:21 AM 07:21 PM EST
WATCH: Exploring the IDF’s Elite Undercover Counterterrorism Unit

The IDF’s Duvdevan Unit is renowned for its elite counter-terrorism operations, specializing in undercover missions and targeted arrests in Judea and Samaria.

UNITED WITH ISRAEL 17.04.2024

Trained in close-quarters combat and intelligence gathering, Duvdevan operatives operate covertly, blending seamlessly into civilian environments to apprehend high-value targets.

With a reputation for precision and efficiency, the unit plays a critical role in maintaining security and combating terrorism in the region.

Comments
[Anonymous] 21 hours ago
The phantom deadly unit
ronald singer a day ago
May God give our heroes the leaders they deserve !
Elena Caddell a day ago
✡️✡️✡️✡️🇮🇱💙🙏
Aaron Young a day ago
Cool
