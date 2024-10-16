More than 8 in 10 Americans support Israel over Hamas, Harvard poll finds

The poll, conducted from Oct. 11-13, revealed that the American public wants Israel to prevail in its ongoing military campaign in Hamas-ruled Gaza.

The data also indicated that the American people believe the Jewish state should continue to prosecute the war until it achieves its objectives, including the permanent removal of Hamas from the Gaza Strip and the release of the remaining hostages kidnapped from southern Israel last October.

According to the poll, Americans support Israel over Hamas by a margin of 81-19 percent.





This represents a slight uptick from September, when 79 percent of Americans indicated support for Israel over the terrorist organization.

Among respondents that follow the war “closely,” 81 percent similarly indicated support for Israel and 19 percent support Hamas.

The poll also showed a generational divide on Israel. Americans over 65 support Israel over Hamas by a staggering margin of 94-6 percent.

Those aged 35-44 support the Jewish state over the terrorist group by a margin of 74-26 percent.

Young Americans aged 18-24 are far more divided on the conflict, with 57 percent supporting Israel and 43 percent supporting the Hamas terrorist group.

The Jewish state also enjoys strong support across party lines, according to the poll.





An overwhelming 85 percent of Republicans and 76 percent of Democrats said they support Israel.

Meanwhile, 15 percent of Republicans and 24 percent of Democrats indicated they back Hamas.

A commanding majority of voters also said they believe that Israel should strike a ceasefire deal with Hamas after it achieves its key military goals.

Among respondents, 68 percent believe a ceasefire “should happen only after the release of all hostages and Hamas being removed from power.”

Only 32 percent of Americans support an “unconditional ceasefire that would leave everything in place as is.”

Most Americans also believe that the Hamas terrorist group should no longer be allowed to run Gaza.

According to the poll, 81 percent of Americans believe Hamas should be “removed from running Gaza.”





In contrast, 19 percent believe the terrorist group should be “allowed to continue to run” the Palestinian enclave.

The polling results show that Israel enjoys robust support among the American public despite a barrage of media criticism leveled at the Jewish state.

The results came amid growing pressure on the Biden administration by far-left progressives to adopt a tougher posture against the Jewish state.

However, the data suggests that adopting such an approach toward the Israel-Hamas war, such as imposing a US arms embargo on Israel, might harm the Democrats in November’s US elections.

According to the poll, Americans believe Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump will be more “effective” on resolving the Israel-Hamas war than Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris by a margin of 47-37 percent.



Image - Reuters