More than 8 in 10 Americans support Israel over Hamas, Harvard poll finds

An overwhelming majority of Americans support Israel over the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, according to a new Harvard-Harris poll.

World Israel News 16.10.2024

The poll, conducted from Oct. 11-13, revealed that the American public wants Israel to prevail in its ongoing military campaign in Hamas-ruled Gaza.

The data also indicated that the American people believe the Jewish state should continue to prosecute the war until it achieves its objectives, including the permanent removal of Hamas from the Gaza Strip and the release of the remaining hostages kidnapped from southern Israel last October.

According to the poll, Americans support Israel over Hamas by a margin of 81-19 percent.

This represents a slight uptick from September, when 79 percent of Americans indicated support for Israel over the terrorist organization.

Among respondents that follow the war “closely,” 81 percent similarly indicated support for Israel and 19 percent support Hamas.

The poll also showed a generational divide on Israel. Americans over 65 support Israel over Hamas by a staggering margin of 94-6 percent.

Those aged 35-44 support the Jewish state over the terrorist group by a margin of 74-26 percent.

Young Americans aged 18-24 are far more divided on the conflict, with 57 percent supporting Israel and 43 percent supporting the Hamas terrorist group.

The Jewish state also enjoys strong support across party lines, according to the poll.

An overwhelming 85 percent of Republicans and 76 percent of Democrats said they support Israel.

Meanwhile, 15 percent of Republicans and 24 percent of Democrats indicated they back Hamas.

A commanding majority of voters also said they believe that Israel should strike a ceasefire deal with Hamas after it achieves its key military goals.

Among respondents, 68 percent believe a ceasefire “should happen only after the release of all hostages and Hamas being removed from power.”

Only 32 percent of Americans support an “unconditional ceasefire that would leave everything in place as is.”

Most Americans also believe that the Hamas terrorist group should no longer be allowed to run Gaza.

According to the poll, 81 percent of Americans believe Hamas should be “removed from running Gaza.”

In contrast, 19 percent believe the terrorist group should be “allowed to continue to run” the Palestinian enclave.

The polling results show that Israel enjoys robust support among the American public despite a barrage of media criticism leveled at the Jewish state.

The results came amid growing pressure on the Biden administration by far-left progressives to adopt a tougher posture against the Jewish state.

However, the data suggests that adopting such an approach toward the Israel-Hamas war, such as imposing a US arms embargo on Israel, might harm the Democrats in November’s US elections.

According to the poll, Americans believe Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump will be more “effective” on resolving the Israel-Hamas war than Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris by a margin of 47-37 percent.

Image - Reuters

Comments
[Anonymous] 18 hours ago
Praying for Israel.
[Anonymous] 18 hours ago
Hallelujah!!!!
Soniya Christova a day ago
Only Ungodly Devil's ruled wicked enemies of God as Islamic terrorists&UN proterorists collaborators asUNRWA are antiSemites but all godly moral people support God's own chosen righteous Nation Israe
Soniya Christova a day ago
It's good&just even all Nations to support God's own chosen holy Nation Israel&stand with.Israel But when leaders as Obama'sBidens adminis are proterorists antiSemites this bring curse to all U
Didi Gift a day ago
See???? I’ve been trying to tell you! Just because our government and some college protesters are anti-Israel, doesn’t mean the American people are!
[email protected] a day ago
The vast majority of Americans are decent people who believe in us doing what is right, and in destroying Arab terrorists.
Love Your 13:03 16.10.2024 a day ago
The 10-20% who don’t support Israel in the Harvard poll are Harvard professors
[Anonymous] 12:27 16.10.2024 a day ago
Standing with n praying for Israel’s total victory!!!!🙏🙏🙏🙏🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱
[Anonymous] 11:55 16.10.2024 a day ago
Great news but always remember that if Harris wins things could change rapidly! The United States would more than likely have its own war within. The 25million could be a problem in the polls
James Montana 11:39 16.10.2024 a day ago
I strongly stand with Israel. Always and always will. Israel needs to destroy Hamas , destroy Iran Nuclear weapons and oil .
Elena Caddell 11:19 16.10.2024 a day ago
🇺🇸🙏🇮🇱💙🇮🇱💙🤷‍♀️What does that mean?? 8 1/4 81/2 2/3 3/4 Nine??? I cant Stand noncommittal ! AM YSRAEL CHAI💞💞💞
Raymond Fodor 11:16 16.10.2024 a day ago
Me too!!!
[Anonymous] 11:14 16.10.2024 a day ago
I will always stay with Israel 🇮🇱 I would never stand for the terrorist
Stephen Afulukwe 11:04 16.10.2024 a day ago
I've always stood with, defended, supported, and would continue to stand with Isreal for as long as I live.
