Four Palestinian Terror Suspects Arrested in Counter-Terror Raids

Israeli security forces arrested four Palestinian terror suspects in counter-terror raids around Judea and Samaria on Saturday night.

TPS News Agency 19:30 16.04.2023 2 days ago

One of the Palestinians was arrested in the northern Samaria village of Azzun. During the raid, Palestinians threw two explosives at a military vehicle. Soldiers responded with riot dispersal measures.

Another three fugitives were arrested in Husan, near Bethlehem.

No Israeli personnel were injured in either raid.

In an ongoing sweep against terror in Judea and Samaria, the Israel Defense Forces have thwarted 500 terror attacks and arrested more than 2,500 suspects. Operation Wave Breaker was launched following a surge of Palestinian terror attacks in the spring of 2022 which killed 19 people. Those attacks began around the beginning of the Islamic month of Ramadan.

Image - Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90

Comments
Michael Nicholls 00:31 17.04.2023 2 days ago
Glad to hear no injured a good job done by the IDF and msm cant say about them being killed the thing that grates on me the most them defending the wrong.
Robert Katz 20:44 16.04.2023 2 days ago
Arrested? To attend summer camp and university classes in Israeli prisons?
