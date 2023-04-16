Four Palestinian Terror Suspects Arrested in Counter-Terror Raids

One of the Palestinians was arrested in the northern Samaria village of Azzun. During the raid, Palestinians threw two explosives at a military vehicle. Soldiers responded with riot dispersal measures.

Another three fugitives were arrested in Husan, near Bethlehem.

No Israeli personnel were injured in either raid.

In an ongoing sweep against terror in Judea and Samaria, the Israel Defense Forces have thwarted 500 terror attacks and arrested more than 2,500 suspects. Operation Wave Breaker was launched following a surge of Palestinian terror attacks in the spring of 2022 which killed 19 people. Those attacks began around the beginning of the Islamic month of Ramadan.



Image - Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90