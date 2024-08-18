Escalation: Iran proxies attack US bases in Syria 69 times in 2024

SOHR -- After Washington had acknowledged of the injury of eight US soldiers in an attack by a drone controlled by Iranian-backed group, which targeted Kharab Al-Jir base earlier this month, US forces brought in advanced anti-aircraft laser-operating weapons to the base which is located in Rumaylan countryside.

On the other hand, Iranian-backed groups re-escalated their attacks with drones and rockets on US bases in Syria in light of the growing tension which followed the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh and Iranians’ threats to react to his death.

This also coincides with violent attacks by Iranian-backed groups on SDF positions on the eastern bank of Euphrates river, which have escalated dramatically since August 7.