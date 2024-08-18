AUG 20, 2024 JLM 74°F 01:36 AM 06:36 PM EST
Escalation: Iran proxies attack US bases in Syria 69 times in 2024

A new report from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) tells of Iranian proxy escalation against US troops in Syria this year.

Newsrael News Desk 18.08.2024

SOHR -- After Washington had acknowledged of the injury of eight US soldiers in an attack by a drone controlled by Iranian-backed group, which targeted Kharab Al-Jir base earlier this month, US forces brought in advanced anti-aircraft laser-operating weapons to the base which is located in Rumaylan countryside.

On the other hand, Iranian-backed groups re-escalated their attacks with drones and rockets on US bases in Syria in light of the growing tension which followed the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh and Iranians’ threats to react to his death.

This also coincides with violent attacks by Iranian-backed groups on SDF positions on the eastern bank of Euphrates river, which have escalated dramatically since August 7.

Comments
[Anonymous] 16:33 18.08.2024 a day ago
The real reason that 🇺🇸has sent its wars into ISRAELI waters is to protect their bases & not to protect ISRAEL 🇮🇱 as they say. They have an arms embargo on ISRAEL 🇮🇱
Glenn Krebs 21:22 17.08.2024 2 days ago
Democrats hate America, when they place Kamala in as potus there is no way we will survive our enemies will attack, look what they are doing now this wouldn’t happen under a Trump presidency
Glenn Krebs 21:17 17.08.2024 2 days ago
Let’s talk about how Obama refused to blow up the drone that the Iranians grabbed when landed, he didn’t want to anger his fellow Arabs so now they have our drone technology. Prove me wrong.
Paul Fice, 21:11 17.08.2024 2 days ago
Our Communist and anti-American President, Joe Biden allowed all of this to happen purposefully. May he always be known as Americas 2nd Communist President, after Barack Obama.
[Anonymous] 21:07 17.08.2024 2 days ago
Anything to appease Muslims n get their votes.
Pete Pala 21:03 17.08.2024 2 days ago
That's it Biden, bend over the US. We'll take it right?
