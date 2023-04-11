BREAKING - VIDEO: Border Guard arrest terrorist who attacked them at the Cave of the Patriarchs

Police spokesperson: A short time ago, during the activity of the Border Guard soldiers in the area of the Machpelah system, a suspect arrived, attacked the soldiers and began to attack them.

The MGB fighters pushed the suspect over them and during the attempt to take over the suspect, one of the fighters carried out a suspect arrest procedure that ended with shooting in the air.

Police officers arrested the suspect, a 23-year-old resident of Hebron, the suspect was directed to receive medical treatment in a minor condition and will then be investigated by the security forces.