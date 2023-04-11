03:01 AM 08:01 PM EST APR 12, 2023 JLM 47°F
BREAKING - VIDEO: Border Guard arrest terrorist who attacked them at the Cave of the Patriarchs

Border Guard soldiers arrested terrorist who attacked them during an activity near the Cave of the Patriarchs, during the suspect's arrest the soldiers carried out a procedure for arresting a suspect that ended with shooting in the air.

Israeli Police Spokesperson 15:00 12 hours ago

Police spokesperson: A short time ago, during the activity of the Border Guard soldiers in the area of the Machpelah system, a suspect arrived, attacked the soldiers and began to attack them.

The MGB fighters pushed the suspect over them and during the attempt to take over the suspect, one of the fighters carried out a suspect arrest procedure that ended with shooting in the air.

Police officers arrested the suspect, a 23-year-old resident of Hebron, the suspect was directed to receive medical treatment in a minor condition and will then be investigated by the security forces.

Comments
Pamela Hackner 13:02 11 hours ago
Why give him medicle treatment he should have been shot dead and his family deported
Jeanne Ferguson 12:15 12 hours ago
These people want to be marters, be nice and let them die as they wish
