BREAKING: Egyptian army attacked in Sinai: Officer killed and 6 soldiers injured

The source explained that the headquarters was attacked by armed men, which resulted in the killing of an Egyptian police officer from the special forces and the serious injury of at least 6 others, who were then evacuated to the hospital for treatment.

The source added that the deceased was Col. Muhammad Munis Ma'mon of the Special Operations Forces, and he previously served in the peacekeeping forces in Sudan, and was a graduate of the Police College, class of 2001.

The source revealed that security forces from the army and the police arrived at the scene of the shooting attack, and took the recordings from the cameras surrounding the place to find out the circumstances of the attack, and aircraft were launched to scan the area and try to track down the armed attackers.

In November 2022, an Egyptian army officer and three soldiers from the tribal groups that support them were killed in an attack by the ISIS-affiliated "Sinai Province" organization, west of the North Sinai Province, in eastern Egypt.