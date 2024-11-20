NOV 21, 2024 JLM 52°F 06:38 AM 11:38 PM EST
Russia deploying army forces on Israeli border

Russian military reportedly took up positions along Israel’s northern border along the Syrian side of the Golan Heights.

World Israel News 20.11.2024

Russia’s military has deployed ground forces along the Israeli border, Syria has claimed, establishing a number of “observation points” opposite the Israeli frontier.

On Monday, Syrian state media outlet SANA reported that the Russian army is expanding its presence in southwestern Syria, and that Russian forces are establishing nine observation points on the Syrian side of the Golan Heights, adjacent to the Israeli border in the Quneitra area, and along the Jordanian frontier outside Daraa.

Deputy Commander of the Russian forces operating in Syria, General Alexander Rodionov, said in a press statement that the new deployment was part of the Russian army’s existing mission in Syria.

 

“The forces, in coordination with the Syrian Arab Army, established nine observation points along the disengagement force zone, whose mission is to carry out surveillance operations by air and land,” Rodionov said.

 

“Everything that is reported in some media outlets other than that is false,” Rodionov continued, denying claims that Russian forces had been withdrawn from Syria and that the deployments along the Israeli frontier were part of a new mission in Syria.

Rodionov noted that Russian forces have been deployed to Syria since 2015, and arrived at the request of the Bashar Assad regime.

Russian forces were dispatched to Syria, beginning in September 2015, to bolster the Assad government during the Syrian civil war, with the declared aim of combating Islamist groups, including the Islamic State in Syria (ISIS) organization.

A Syrian army officer whose identity was not disclosed told SANA that Russia’s deployment near the Israeli border “increases stability and security,” and “helps residents return to their land and lead their normal lives in their villages after being liberated from terrorism.”

Image - Doron Horowitz/Flash90

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
[Anonymous] 14 hours ago
2 chronicles 20. Stand firm, Israel!! Your God is with you to defeat your enemies. He will never leave you or forsake you. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱
Christine Miklosik a day ago
Putin should recall his soldiers back home. Russia borrowed troops from North Korea to help fight Ukraine.
Greg Annett a day ago
What the IDF can't surveil the border by themselves? They need Russia's help for their residents to return to their land? Given that Russia is allied with and supplies terrorist groups, I smell a rat.
Cindy 00:52 20.11.2024 a day ago
I see this as good. Putin knows he can only go so far. If he crosses the line, God has warned him. He’s a smart man and he does fear God. I wish more Israelis did. You don’t disrespect God’s son.
Arthur Vasquez 00:52 20.11.2024 a day ago
Don't mess with Israel godless Russia
Lily Denis 00:01 20.11.2024 a day ago
🙏🙏🙏
Gerald Adams 23:53 19.11.2024 a day ago
Good and bad
[Anonymous] 23:38 19.11.2024 a day ago
Be wary about additional troops and tanks to create another front hoping to draw some troops out of Lebanon.
[Anonymous] 23:22 19.11.2024 a day ago
Don’t they have their hands full with the Ukraine? Butt off
Didi Gift 22:52 19.11.2024 a day ago
God warned Russia not to harm Israel and if they do, they will regret it.
Murray Levine 22:48 19.11.2024 a day ago
Well at least Israel knows that the Russians fight as well as do the French! 😂
Carl Williams 22:45 19.11.2024 a day ago
Disturbing information. 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇱
