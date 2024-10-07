OCT 9, 2024 JLM 66°F 01:58 AM 06:58 PM EST
Christians the largest group of Zionists, Mike Evans says at Oct. 7 memorial

Israel’s "enemies speak loud but are small in number compared to her friends," the evangelical leader says.

JNS - Jewish News Syndicate 07.10.2024

(Oct. 7, 2024 / JNS) The vast majority of Zionists in the world are Christians who unequivocally support the State of Israel and the war against Iran and its terrorist proxies, an American evangelical leader said in Jerusalem on Sunday.

Mike Evans’s remarks at a memorial ceremony marking the first anniversary of the war against Hamas reflect the faith-based support of tens of millions of evangelical Christians in the United States alone.

“Israel’s friends are significantly larger than her enemies; her enemies speak loud but are small in number compared to her friends,” Evans told JNS, decrying the young Christians even among evangelicals who, “braced in social justice Gospel,” have turned away from Israel.

“The vast majority of Zionists in the world are not Jewish but stand united, unconditionally with the Jewish people in Israel,” he said at the ceremony held at the Friends of Zion Museum, which he founded. “The world is in a battle between light and darkness, and Israel must win.”

The two-hour event, which was broadcast around the world to Christian supporters, including through two of the largest evangelical denominations, the Southern Baptist Convention and the Assemblies of God, brought together survivors of the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre, Israeli search and rescue officials, families of hostages, bereaved family members and residents of Israeli farming communities near the Gaza Strip.

“I had seen bodies but this was something completely different—deliberately done by human beings, not animals,” recounted Nurit Cohen, a search and rescue officials from the Zaka disaster victim identification organization who bagged hundreds of bodies from the massacre.

She noted that on the day of the attack, the predominantly male Orthodox Jewish rescue group volunteers had less than 70 seconds to bag each body. “We saw evilness; the worst side of humans,” Cohen said at the ceremony, welling up in tears.

Supernova music festival survivor Noam Lev-Ram said, “I’m still smelling burnt bodies and hearing shooting, but I survived and I am here.”

Ilan Gilboa, whose 23-year-old son Guy Gilboa-Dalal is still a hostage in Gaza, said, “There are dark forces and evil around that just want to kill us.”

“What you are doing gives me hope,” Michal Greenglick, whose 26-year-old brother Capt. Shauli Greenglick was killed fighting in the war with his IDF reserve unit, told the dozens of Christian supporters of Israel in attendance at the Jerusalem museum. “It doesn’t mean I am not sad, but I cannot lose my hope.”

“We are giving you back the gift you gave to the world,” said Bishop Robert Stearns, founder of New York’s Eagles’ Wings Ministries. “You gave the world—in the Psalms, in the writings of Isaiah, in Einstein, in Nobel prizes—the gift of hope.”

NEWSRAEL: Israel appreciates the strong support it receives from Christians around the world. After 10/7 - we need them to RAISE THEIR VOICES even louder!

Comments
Mike Galarneau an hour ago
God bless Israel and the IDF 🇮🇱
[Anonymous] 11 hours ago
God bless Israel, her soldiers, airmen, & leaders. We pray for you all, God is with you.
Selina a day ago
It's absolutely true. Christians are the largest supporters of Israel; it our Promise Land too, it's just that we still live in the Diaspora. 😭
Cindy 20:58 07.10.2024 a day ago
I began watching Newsrael a year or two before Oct. 7 because I found I could get truthful reports. I began reading the Bible and listening to prophecy. That is how my closeness grew.
[Anonymous] 20:54 07.10.2024 a day ago
Amen!
[Anonymous] 20:45 07.10.2024 a day ago
We Christians all over the world support and pray for Israel. Our Yeshua of Israel is great!
[Anonymous] 20:16 07.10.2024 a day ago
I stand with Israel!
[Anonymous] 20:10 07.10.2024 a day ago
I AM here!
Iris Longtime 19:55 07.10.2024 a day ago
🎶👍✡️🇮🇱🥰👑🌎🙏❤️
Elena Caddell 19:49 07.10.2024 a day ago
Amen !!!💙🇮🇱🇮🇱💙🙏🙏🙏💞
G Green 19:48 07.10.2024 a day ago
Thank you for this! 💙🇮🇱❤️🇺🇲🙏🙌🫅
Ken Jones 19:46 07.10.2024 a day ago
Stand up for righteousnes denounce evil stand strong do not be afraid God is with you
Katie Herman 19:44 07.10.2024 a day ago
There are many in the US that supports Israel
