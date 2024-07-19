IDF Spox statement to the press on the Tel-Aviv drone attack

As a result of the impact, a civilian was killed and eight civilians were slightly injured.

During the incident no warning was activated and we are still investigating the incident in depth.

After our initial investigation we carried out - it turns out that this is a "Tsmad 3" type UAV, it came from Yemen to Tel Aviv, built from an Iranian missile that has been upgraded to extend the range.

The threat of drones we face at all borders. So far, dozens of UAVs have been launched only from Yemen, most of them will be intercepted or shot down.

At the same time as the incident from Tel Aviv, nearby, we shot down a UAV that tried to penetrate from the east, we shot it down outside the territory of the State of Israel.

While the defense is not airtight, we will increase our patrols in the air and the defense of the skies of the entire country.

There is no change in the Homefront guidelines - if there is, we will update immediately.

In the north, the threat of drones is a daily threat. We are also studying the threat in the north in order to deal with it better. We know that this should not make the reality of the residents in the north any easier.

We are in a multi-arena war, acting against all threats, in arenas near and far.

In the coming days we will carry out a situation assessment to understand what the reactions are required in an attack against those who threaten the State of Israel.

Regarding Muhammad Chief: "The signs are increasing as to the success of Muhammad Chief's countermeasures, it is important that the public knows. Muhammad Chief and Rafa Salama were sitting next to each other at the time of the attack.'

Hamas is hiding what happened to Deif and the IDF will find out and publish about it. Rafa Salame was eliminated for sure.