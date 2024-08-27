'Smart Bombs' made the IAF attack in Lebanon a great success

They praised the excellent pilots, the sophisticated planes, the command and control of the Air Force for a complex attack involving about 100 planes.

The means of the attack were hardly mentioned in the media, the weapons that made the success of the attack possible and they are not the sophisticated planes nor the excellent pilots.

They are the perfect gliding bombs.

The most advanced air forces in the world have no possibility of being an important and relevant factor in the war without the use of accurate gliding bombs.

Explanation: It was decided to turn the simple iron bombs, which made in the past and still make up about 90% of the aircraft's armament, into accurate gliding bombs.

Bombs were fitted with wings that open immediately after the release of the bomb from the fuselage, a release that takes place from the plane at a high altitude and at a great distance, sometimes many tens of kilometers from the anti-aircraft missile batteries.

Bombs with the help of the wings that provide them, like a normal plane, lifting power for a number of minutes on the way to their destination.

The flight computer knows at every point in time where the bomb is located in relation to the target that must be destroyed, knows with the help of a gps satellite signal just like the Waze software in our car, knows and corrects the route.

There is no driver here, the computer through the control of the wings drives the bomb that flies very fast until it hits the target.