WATCH: Archaeology Proves Exodus from Egypt

“The only thing we can use to basically verify the biblical narrative is the archaeological record.”

UNITED WITH ISRAEL 12:40 PM

Does what we find on the ground support the biblical narrative of the Jewish exodus from Egypt?

There were no historians at the time to record the historical events.

Until now, the Number One attack on the bible, based on archaeology, has been lack of evidence, explains Rabbi Ken Spiro, a licensed Israeli tour guide with a Master’s degree in history.

But the more archaeologists dig, the more they seem to find.

It’s right there. It’s always been there. But until recently, no one has ever seen it.

Comments
Vivan Daddona an hour ago
www.amightywind.com
Aliza Circle 8 hours ago
Thanks to the Archeologists who work so hard to find anything that belong to the Jewish ✡️ people ✡️.
mo colar 9 hours ago
RIGHT ON
[Anonymous] 14 hours ago
We can 100% trust the holy Bible, including both the Tenna and the New Testament.
[Anonymous] 17 hours ago
Amen, anonymous!!!!!
[Anonymous] 19 hours ago
I believe the Bible is God’s Holy Word. I don’t have to have proof because I have faith, but I love it when the Bible proves science!!
