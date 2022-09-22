‘Rectify discriminatory treatment of Israel,’ Lapid tells UN chief

PM Lapid met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and said he expects that the UN chief will “act to rectify the discriminatory treatment of Israel at the United Nations, in particular stopping the activity of the Commission of Inquiry.”

In May 2021, the UN Human Rights Council approved an open-ended investigation of Israel’s alleged “war crimes, treatment of Palestinians, and human rights violations,” the only country-specific agenda item on the Council’s agenda. The COI on Israel solely focuses on the actions Israel takes against the terrorist group Hamas.