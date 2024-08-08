AUG 8, 2024 JLM 71°F 11:40 PM 04:40 PM EST
ICYMI: CIA: Sinwar is in tunnels under Khan Yunis

The head of the CIA estimates that the leader of Hamas in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, is under increased pressure from his military commanders to accept a cease-fire agreement and end the war with Israel.

301 The Arab World 4:20 AM

CIA chief William Burns: "Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar is facing increasing pressure", American intelligence sources told CNN:

"It is believed that Sinwar is hiding in the tunnels under the city of Khan Yunis and he is the one who makes the key decisions regarding the negotiations with Israel"

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
[Anonymous] an hour ago
I’m better at telling the truth than the CIA. He is more than likely DEAD
[Anonymous] 4 hours ago
Why should ANYONE trust the CIA? They may be giving false information to throw the IDF intelligence off. CIS WHERE ARE THE HOSTAGES?
Sandra Kennedy 8 hours ago
Why haven’t the tunnels all been destroyed?
ISIDRO LUIS-TOVAR 15 hours ago
Arth👍
Arthur Vasquez 18 hours ago
The heck with the CIA why hasn't the IDF kill this rat coward when the top two terrorists were killed outside of Israel??
[Anonymous] 19 hours ago
Israel has the best intelligence in the world. Israel should NEVER EVER TRUST THE CIA, FBI or Biden The Imposter-in-chief.
[Anonymous] 19 hours ago
Then send a drone to fetch him
John R 19 hours ago
I bet the CIA knows which tunnel to! But will they tell Israel?…..no,they like playing a game with people’s lives! Just my opinion folks!
[Anonymous] 19 hours ago
The rat knows his days are numbered. He’s hiding behind women and children or burrowed in a rat hole in fear of his next move..
[Anonymous] 19 hours ago
You can run but you can’t hide!
