ICYMI: CIA: Sinwar is in tunnels under Khan Yunis

CIA: Sinwar is in tunnels under Khan Yunis
The head of the CIA estimates that the leader of Hamas in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, is under increased pressure from his military commanders to accept a cease-fire agreement and end the war with Israel.
301 The Arab World 4:20 AM
CIA chief William Burns: "Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar is facing increasing pressure", American intelligence sources told CNN:
"It is believed that Sinwar is hiding in the tunnels under the city of Khan Yunis and he is the one who makes the key decisions regarding the negotiations with Israel"
