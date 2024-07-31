ICYMI: New ISIS attacks in the Syrian Desert

SOHR reports that in the Al-Raqqa province of the Syrian desert seven members of the regime forces were injured in an attack by ISIS cells on positions of the regime and pro-Assad “National Defence” Forces in Al-Sabkha Desert in Al-Raqqa, where armed clashes erupted with machine guns and ISIS cells withdrew from the site to an unknown destination.

The Russian Air Force carried out several airstrikes targeting sites where ISIS members were hiding in various areas of the Syrian Desert, coinciding with “ISIS” escalating its attacks during the past hours.

According to SOHR statistics, the number of fatalities in military operations in the Syrian desert since early 2024 has increased to 465.