AUG 1, 2024 JLM 70°F 05:40 AM 10:40 PM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
ICYMI: New ISIS attacks in the Syrian Desert

NEWSRAEL: ISIS is being attacked by all the combative forces in Syria: Assad and Iran, Russia and American-led forces. Even so - it is growing and escalating its attacks.

Newsrael News Desk 10:20 AM

SOHR reports that in the Al-Raqqa province of the Syrian desert seven members of the regime forces were injured in an attack by ISIS cells on positions of the regime and pro-Assad “National Defence” Forces in Al-Sabkha Desert in Al-Raqqa, where armed clashes erupted with machine guns and ISIS cells withdrew from the site to an unknown destination.

The Russian Air Force carried out several airstrikes targeting sites where ISIS members were hiding in various areas of the Syrian Desert, coinciding with “ISIS” escalating its attacks during the past hours.

According to SOHR statistics, the number of fatalities in military operations in the Syrian desert since early 2024 has increased to 465.

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
Gabriel Pinto 18 hours ago
Iron cuts iron
Elliptic Cryptography 18 hours ago
The Western Countryside of Syria should be Annexed ASAP, including the military airport entire space, for preventing forever rocket lo
[Anonymous] 19 hours ago
🙏👑🌎
[Anonymous] 19 hours ago
Never trust terrorists whose only purpose is to destroy Yisrael and kill all Jews and make one huge global Jihad Qaliphate with Jerusalem as their capital and Sharia law all over the world 😡😡😳😳
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

"Iron Swords" - War in Gaza Palestine = Hamas = ISIS The Iran Threat The Leftist-Islamist Alliance 10/7 Hamas Massacres Prime Minister Netanyahu IDF Hostage Rescue "Operation Arnon" Biden Administration Israel - Iran War US 2024 Elections Trump-Vance 2024 Heroes of Israel Idiots for Palestine Operation: Long Arm in Yemen Jihadi Infiltration into the West The Battle for Rafah Kamala Harris 2024 Hamas Israeli_Nature Security Threat to America Biblical Archaeology Hezbollah Israeli Technology The Bible Muslim Persecution of Jews