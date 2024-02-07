FEB 10, 2024 JLM 49°F 08:05 AM 01:05 AM EST
Israeli Forces Arrest 21 Palestinian Terror Suspects

Israeli security forces arrested 21 Palestinian terror suspects in raids around Judea and Samaria on Tuesday night, the Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday.

TPS News Agency 07.02.2024

In the Jenin refugee camp, where seven Palestinians were arrested, terrorists threw explosives and shoat at the Israelis, who returned fire. Soldiers discovered a booby-trapped tunnel shaft rigged with explosives.

In Qalqilya, security forces located a warehouse containing a large number of materials for making explosive charges and confiscated weapons. Two wanted Palestinians were arrested.

Soldiers confiscated additional illegal weapons in the villages of Jabal Mawalah and Kafr Bidu.

Other arrests were made in the Nur al Shams refugee camp near Tulkarem.

No Israeli casualites were reported from any of the overnight operations.

Since October 7, more than 3,050 wanted Palestinians have been arrested in Judea and Samaria, of whom 1,350 are associated with Hamas.

Comments
[Anonymous] 19:49 08.02.2024 a day ago
That’s great but if these guys are released in some deal (Biden) these guys will be back at your front door. Keep them in prison until they rot. They are not fit to be among people.
R C 08:19 08.02.2024 2 days ago
Arrest??!! Kill them. My only worry now is what if Hamas suddenly decide to put down their weapons and just give up? What then? Does Israel have prison space?
[Anonymous] 00:25 08.02.2024 2 days ago
👏 keep up the good work IDF! 🙏 for your protection & victory over evil.
