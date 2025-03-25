WATCH: The Israeli Philharmonic plays Israel’s national anthem, Hatikvah, in San Francisco
Outside, a mob gathered to protest the presence of Israeli musicians.
Stand With Us 8:40 AM
StandWithUs Northern California Executive Director Oleg Ivanov was there and shared the following:
“The antisemites harassing Jews at the San Francisco Symphony today are no different from those antisemites of the 30s and 40s, with the same tactics and intentions.
Their goal is to make life uncomfortable for Jews wherever they are.”
