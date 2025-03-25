MAR 26, 2025 JLM 48°F 06:05 AM 12:05 AM EST
WATCH: The Israeli Philharmonic plays Israel’s national anthem, Hatikvah, in San Francisco

Outside, a mob gathered to protest the presence of Israeli musicians.

Stand With Us 8:40 AM

StandWithUs Northern California Executive Director Oleg Ivanov was there and shared the following:

“The antisemites harassing Jews at the San Francisco Symphony today are no different from those antisemites of the 30s and 40s, with the same tactics and intentions.

Their goal is to make life uncomfortable for Jews wherever they are.”

Comments
Aliza Circle 7 hours ago
President Trump. Send all those who are criminals who disturb the peace and harrass the Jewish ✡️ people ✡️.
Gerald Flanders 12 hours ago
Great and may the world someday learn to love the Jewish State as I do.
G Green 18 hours ago
Seize
G Green 18 hours ago
Beat them and toss them in the can. Size assets, and deport. Agree, you said it, now do it. On a lighter note 🎵🎶🎵🎶 that was beautiful ❤️
Alfred Wolpe 18 hours ago
Mr. Don you gonna have to do something about the Jew hatred and anti semetisim to be able to Trump-et about it
Alfred Wolpe 18 hours ago
[Anonymous] 21 hours ago
Well Mr President, it’s time walk the talk. You said antisemitism would not be tolerated. What happens now.
