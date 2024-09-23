SEP 24, 2024 JLM 64°F 03:38 AM 08:38 PM EST
ICYMI: Israel showed France Intel with Hezbollah plans for "ground attack" inside Israel

Israel informed France that it has intelligence information about Hezbollah's intention to soon launch large-scale attacks against major cities in Israel.

Israel informed France that intelligence information indicates that Hezbollah will attack strategic and vital installations between Haifa and Hadhra.

Israel informed France that Hezbollah's attempt to carry out such stupidity by trying to target the depth of the country and threaten the lives of its citizens, will be met by accelerating the stages of the ongoing military operation, crushing vital Lebanese infrastructure and assassinating the top brass. 

Earlier it was reported that France told the Lebanese government that should Hezbollah attack, it will NOT be "The Third Lebanon War" - but "The Last Lebanon War".

Photo: Reuters

Aliza Circle 4 hours ago
Emanuel Macron! As you know Israel 🇮🇱 with the IDF and IAF didn't ask to go to war with Hamas, nor Hezbollah, but when it comes push come to shave, Israel is going to shave.
[Anonymous] 12 hours ago
Don’t think France 🇫🇷 will pay attention to NETANYAHU it’s open borders policy has backfired & is now overrun with ISLAMIC NAXIS
