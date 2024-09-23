ICYMI: Israel showed France Intel with Hezbollah plans for "ground attack" inside Israel

Israel informed France that intelligence information indicates that Hezbollah will attack strategic and vital installations between Haifa and Hadhra.

Israel informed France that Hezbollah's attempt to carry out such stupidity by trying to target the depth of the country and threaten the lives of its citizens, will be met by accelerating the stages of the ongoing military operation, crushing vital Lebanese infrastructure and assassinating the top brass.

Earlier it was reported that France told the Lebanese government that should Hezbollah attack, it will NOT be "The Third Lebanon War" - but "The Last Lebanon War".

Photo: Reuters